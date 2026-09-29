A group of researchers from Beijing University of Technology in China has fabricated a silicon heterojunction (HJT) solar cell featuring a molybdenum oxide (MoO?) hole transport layer (HTL) and an ultrathin phosphomolybdic acid (PMA) interlayer. The approach is intended to improve device efficiency and stability while reducing reliance on conventional doped silicon hole-selective contacts. "MoO? can induce strong band bending at crystalline silicon interfaces without conventional p-type doping, but oxygen-vacancy defects can reduce its work function, while interactions at the interface between ...

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