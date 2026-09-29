Kailas FUGA: FUGA Glacier Extreme Gongga 100 attracts 3300 athletes to China's High Altitude





HAILUOGOU, China, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of China's toughest trail races, the 2026 FUGA Glacier Extreme Gongga 100 by Kailas FUGA and Letour Sports attracted 3,300 athletes across 100k, 60k, and 40k categories. The 2026 edition 100k men's race was won by FUGA Mountain Club's Wei HUANG from China who retained his 2025 victory on this year's new and more challenging course in 15:09:50. He was followed by Hong LIU (16:49:42) from China, and FUGA Mountain Club's Elwan MEHL (17:00:50) from France. The 100k women's race was won by KAILAS FUGA ATHLETE Ying LI (18:18:38), FUGA Mountain Club's Huihui ZHOU (20:13:01) and Xiaoxia YANG (21:01:58). All three athletes are from China.





Starting from Moxi, nestled at 1.600m, in Garzê Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Western Sichuan, the 100k and 60k routes climbed up through sub-tropical jungle paths of the Daxue Mountains going to 4,500m above the clouds as the spectacular snow-capped peaks of 7,508m Mount Gongga towered above. The 60k course ended at 3,500m overlooking Hailuogou Glacier at 3,500m, Normally closed to the public, the 100k route continued down over the dramatic red rocks and ice.

HUANG commented "Last year's finish was surprising while this year confirmed that my training wasn't in vain. More important than winning is that I once again completed a journey and dialogue with the revered Gongga and with myself."

"Mount Gongga stands as the easternmost 7,000-meter peak on earth, towering over a complex ecosystem of glaciers, alpine meadows, and dense primeval forests," commented Nina SUN, Brand Director of Kailas FUGA. "Its unyielding combination of rapid weather shifts, extreme altitude, and raw, untouched terrain makes it both a paradise and a monumental challenge for trail runners. To ensure athletes could safely test their limits in such a remote wilderness, we deployed a dedicated 150-person emergency rescue team - delivering uncompromising safety for the FUGA Glacier Extreme Gongga 100."





Letour Sports General Manager YANG Long explained "To develop this race, we spent several years working in close collaboration with local government, communities, and guides who provide technical support. This year we included more technically demanding sections with an elevation gain ranging from 1,600m to 4,500m. Logistical support included vehicle access, manual labor, pack animals, and large-scale drones. Beyond simply bringing competitors here, we aim to create a world-class race that is a challenging but safe experience of Mount Gongga's pure pristine beauty."

International athletes joined from Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom and United States. KAILAS FUGA ATHLETE Max King said "It is a really challenging race. Quite a long part of the course is over 4000m altitude, and I had some tough moments. But after climbing through the night, the view of Mount Gongga in the morning sunlight was really special."

FUGA Glacier Extreme Gongga 100 is one of over two hundred international races held by Letour Sports with Kailas FUGA.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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Contact Kailas FUGA Serina Zhong zhongmingyao@kailas.com.cn