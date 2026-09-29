The Best Tummy Tuck in Sarasota is by Dr. Sessa

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / As demand for abdominoplasty continues to grow along Florida's Gulf Coast, patients researching tummy tuck surgery in Sarasota face a crowded field of providers and a difficult question: who delivers the best results? Based on board certifications, surgical volume, industry recognition, and verified patient outcomes, the answer that consistently emerges is clear. Awarded as the Top Doctor by SRQ multiple times, the best tummy tuck in Sarasota is performed by Dr. Alberico Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts.

Why Dr. Sessa Performs the Best Tummy Tuck in Sarasota

A tummy tuck, or abdominoplasty, removes excess skin and fat from the abdomen while tightening weakened or separated abdominal muscles. The procedure demands both surgical precision and an artistic eye, qualities that distinguish Dr. Sessa's results.

With 18 years of experience and more than 25,000 cosmetic surgeries performed, Dr. Sessa ranks among the most experienced cosmetic surgeons in Florida. He is board-certified in multiple medical specialties and serves as a board examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, a role that requires him to evaluate the competency of other surgeons seeking certification. Few cosmetic surgeons in the region hold this distinction. His credentials are matched by independent recognition, including five consecutive Top Doctors awards by SRQ.

Types of Tummy Tuck Procedures Offered

Because no two patients share the same anatomy or goals, Dr. Sessa offers a full range of abdominoplasty techniques at Sarasota Surgical Arts:

Full Tummy Tuck : This procedure involves the removal of excess skin and fat while repairing separated abdominal muscles, ideal after pregnancy or weight loss.

: This procedure involves the removal of excess skin and fat while repairing separated abdominal muscles, ideal after pregnancy or weight loss. Mini Tummy Tuck : Targets the lower abdomen with a shorter incision and quicker recovery.

: Targets the lower abdomen with a shorter incision and quicker recovery. Extended Tummy Tuck : Extends the incision past the hips and around the love handles, treating the upper and lower abdomen, hips, flanks, waist and lower back for the most dramatic results of any tummy tuck type.

: Extends the incision past the hips and around the love handles, treating the upper and lower abdomen, hips, flanks, waist and lower back for the most dramatic results of any tummy tuck type. Fleur-de-lis Tummy Tuck : In this surgery. Dr. Sessa uses a vertical and horizontal incision to remove significant excess skin, often after major weight loss.

: In this surgery. Dr. Sessa uses a vertical and horizontal incision to remove significant excess skin, often after major weight loss. Diastasis Recti Repair: Corrects separated abdominal muscles, commonly caused by pregnancy.

During a consultation, Dr. Sessa examines each patient's abdomen, reviews medical history and goals, and recommends the technique best suited to the individual. If a different procedure such as a lower body lift would better serve the patient, he says so.

What Makes Dr. Sessa's Approach Unique

Dr. Sessa's abdominoplasty technique focuses on natural-looking contours rather than an overdone appearance. Patients frequently combine the procedure with liposuction or a full Mommy Makeover, which Dr. Sessa performs in a single surgical session, sparing patients multiple recoveries and reducing overall cost and downtime.

"Cosmetic surgery is an amazing tool to help people achieve their look and confidence," Dr. Sessa said. "We listen to your needs and desires and help our patients reach their goals without appearing unnatural."

His portfolio of trademarked techniques, including the SmartLift facelift, shows a career built on innovation and minimally invasive approaches that prioritize shorter recovery and discreet scarring, principles he applies to abdominoplasty as well.

Precise Incision Placement for Reduced Scar

A primary technical differentiator in Dr. Sessa's approach to abdominoplasty is reduced scarring and personalized contouring:

Undergarment-Concealed Incisions: Rather than using a generic straight-line cut, Dr. Sessa custom-marks incisions low along the natural pelvic curve. This ensures surgical scars stay fully concealed beneath low-rise swimwear and intimate apparel.

Internal Muscular Repair (Plication): Dr. Sessa treats muscle separation (diastasis recti) with high-tension internal suturing that tightens the deep core wall without flattening the natural silhouette, re-establishing an athletic waist taper.

High-Definition Contour: When combined with targeted liposuction or mommy makeover procedures, his dual-plane technique addresses both deep visceral laxity and superficial subcutaneous fat in a single operative session. This minimizes trauma, eliminates double recovery cycles, and prevents the square, over-pulled appearance often seen in standard abdominoplasty.

Dr. Sessa's All-in-One Surgical Approach

Another key differentiator in Dr. Sessa's surgical practice is his ability to perform complex, multi-site restorations, combining tummy tuck with breast augmentation, liposuction, or mommy makeover surgery, within a single, synchronized surgical session. This all-in-one approach addresses the torso three-dimensionally for seamless aesthetic harmony, while reducing downtime.

A Clear Choice Backed by Two Decades of Results

For patients asking who performs the best tummy tuck in Sarasota, the evidence points consistently in one direction. With 18 years of surgical experience, more than 25,000 cosmetic procedures performed, multiple awards, and a rare appointment as a board examiner, Dr. Sessa has established a standard of tummy tuck results that few can match. His outcomes reflect a career built on surgical precision, patient safety, and natural-looking transformation, making Sarasota Surgical Arts the definitive destination for abdominoplasty on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Media Contact:

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

Media Source: Sarasota Surgical Arts

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

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