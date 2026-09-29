WHILL Inc: WHILL Surpasses One Million Autonomous Rides, Reinforcing Its Position as the Global Leader in Autonomous Airport Mobility

New white paper details WHILL's unmatched large-scale deployment record across 28 locations on three continents with zero injury claims.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / WHILL, Inc., the pioneer of autonomous mobility for airports and accessible travel, today announced that its WHILL Autonomous Service has delivered more than one million autonomous rides, a milestone detailed in a new white paper, One Million Rides Later: How WHILL Is Redefining Airport Mobility Assistance. The achievement reinforces WHILL's position as the only commercial operator running autonomous mobility services at scale, a distinction it has held since launching the industry's first commercial deployment in 2020.

WHILL Autonomous Service is now active at 28 locations across North America, Europe, and APAC, supported by a fleet of more than 200 autonomous devices. Demand for airport mobility assistance has outpaced passenger growth for more than a decade, driven by an aging population and a rapidly growing disability travel market that generates nearly $100 billion in annual spending. No other provider has reached comparable scale in autonomous airport mobility during that time.

Across all one million-plus rides, WHILL has maintained zero injury claims. WHILL's autonomous devices are CE certified, and the service undergoes third-party security assessments backed by a layered safety architecture that includes auto-braking and collision avoidance, stair and intrusion detection, and continuous remote supervision with human override. In 2023, the WHILL Autonomous power chair won a CES Innovation Award.

"Every new airport and facility launch is more than growth for WHILL. It represents a future where accessible mobility is becoming a seamless part of everyday travel. As demand continues to rise globally, we're proud to see our Autonomous Service helping more people move through the world with greater independence, confidence, and dignity," said Satoshi Sugie, CEO of WHILL.

Looking ahead, WHILL says the technology behind its airport service is the foundation for a broader autonomous mobility platform designed to coordinate operations across an entire terminal, extending beyond WHILL's own fleet over time.

The full white paper, One Million Rides Later: How WHILL Is Redefining Airport Mobility Assistance, is available here.

About WHILL

WHILL was founded in 2012 with a mission to provide fun and innovative mobility solutions that redefine personal transportation. Operating in over 20 regions, WHILL offers a range of mobility products, from electric wheelchairs to autonomous mobility services, designed to give users greater independence through advanced technology and human-centered design. The company's award-winning devices have received recognition including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, Good Design Award, and Best of CES Innovation Award. For more information, visit whill.inc/us.

Media Contact

Chris Addeo, VP, Marketing - chris.addeo@whill.inc

SOURCE: WHILL Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/whill-surpasses-one-million-autonomous-rides-reinforcing-its-position-as-the-global-1227781