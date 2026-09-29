Accurate Background LLC: Accurate Appoints Meri Gulyan as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing

Marketing veteran will lead efforts to strengthen Accurate's global brand and support continued growth

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Accurate , a leading provider of global background checks and monitoring solutions, today announced the appointment of Meri Gulyan as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing.

Reporting to Chief Operating and Growth Officer Rashid Ismail, Gulyan will lead Accurate's Global Marketing organization and overall marketing strategy. Her focus will be on strengthening the company's brand, expanding its market presence, driving greater impact in the market and working closely with the sales and product teams to improve go-to-market alignment and execution.

"Meri brings the combination of strategic thinking, marketing expertise and customer focus we need as Accurate continues to grow," said Ismail. "We have a significant opportunity to build on our momentum, deepen our connection with customers and further strengthen Accurate's position in the market. Marketing will play an important role in our growth strategy, and Meri is the right leader to help us reach more customers and communicate the value Accurate delivers."

Gulyan has more than 15 years of marketing leadership experience, with expertise spanning product marketing, go-to-market strategy, demand generation, brand development and digital growth. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Marketing for the Legal division of Internet Brands. Prior to that, she spent five years at TriNet, an HR services organization, where she held senior marketing leadership roles.

"Accurate has an incredible foundation with nearly three decades of expertise, enterprise-grade technology, strong customer relationships and a team that understands the complexity of this industry," said Gulyan. "I'm excited to build on those strengths, elevate the Accurate brand and help more organizations understand the value we can bring to their hiring and screening programs. I look forward to working with the team to deepen our connection with customers and support Accurate's continued growth."

Gulyan's appointment comes as Accurate continues to invest in its technology, people and global capabilities to support the company's continued growth. Accurate supports more than 16,000 customers and conducts more than 60 million searches annually across more than 200 countries and territories.

To learn more, visit accurate.com.

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Melissa Penn

melissa@mpublicrelations.com

SOURCE: Accurate Background LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/accurate-appoints-meri-gulyan-as-senior-vice-president-of-global-1227853