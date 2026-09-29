TillaCare Ltd.: TillaCare Expands Nationwide Access to UriCap Female, Simplifying External Urine Collection for Women at Home

Prescription availability through Cardinal Health, McKesson and Milliken Medical with Medicare reimbursement under HCPCS A4328

LAND O' LAKES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / TillaCare announced today the expanded nationwide availability of UriCapTM Female, an innovative female external urine collection device designed to improve at-home urinary incontinence care for women, without the need for suction or adhesives.

UriCapTM Female is now available through Cardinal Health, McKesson and Milliken Medical's home care catalogs and is accessible through major durable medical equipment (DME) outlets. Medicare reimbursement is available for qualifying patients under HCPCS code A4328. TillaCare continues network expansion within the U.S. DME market and is actively seeking new partners.

Urinary incontinence affects 50% of adult women. Prevalence of this problem increases with age, as up to 75% of women over 65 report urine leakage which can disrupt sleep, affect confidence, social engagement and quality of life, according to Mayo Clinic Health System. Designed for use either at home, or in a managed health care setting, UriCapTM Female is beneficial for patients with limited mobility, supporting urine management in bedbound, post-operative or neurologically impaired patients with urine leakage, avoiding frequent pad changes.

Established urinary incontinence home systems rely on suction and a powered pump; however, UriCap Female takes a different approach. Made of soft, medical-grade silicone, it is designed to be positioned externally beneath the labial folds and uses natural surface adhesion and gravity to direct urine into a standard drainage bag.

"We built UriCapTM Female to significantly improve the pain points of female incontinence care, with the goal to create a natural straightforward and reliable solution that reduces daily burden," said Michael Cohn, CEO, TillaCare. "We are delighted that more women and caregivers nationwide can now access our product to achieve a higher standard of care for female urinary incontinence. Our product is a step forward compared to suction based devices." he continued.

UriCapTM Female offers the following product advantages:

Effective management of urinary incontinence: No suction pump or glue needed.

Low cost for patients: Supported through Medicare, HCPCS A4328.

Skin protection: Keeps the perineal area dry, helping to prevent moisture-associated skin damage, dermatitis and pressure injuries.

Promotes undisturbed sleep and dignity: Changed once daily reducing reliance on caregivers at night.

Helps prevent falls - Eliminates the need for frequent, urgent trips to the bathroom, especially during the night, significantly lowering patients' fall risk.

About TillaCare

TillaCare Ltd. was established by experts in medicine and technology from Israel and Sweden and has sold thousands of UriCapTM Female devices across the U.S. market. The company develops durable medical equipment solutions designed to make home-based care simpler, safer and more effective for patients and the caregivers who support them. TillaCare is focused on transforming the urine collection market with innovative devices designed to support positive user experiences and improved quality of life. For more information visit www.tillacare.com.

Media Contact

Maureen Lyons

Maureen.r.lyons@att.net

312-399-4424

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SOURCE: TillaCare Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/tillacare-expands-nationwide-access-to-uricaptm-female-simplifying-ex-1227873