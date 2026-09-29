Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Completes Delivery of 1,400 AI Nose Systems to ASE Technology Under $2.1 Million, Three-Year Contract

Preparations underway for a larger-scale second-phase deployment specified in the existing MOU, building on first-phase deployment experience

Advanced packaging deployment marks a major step for Ainos' Chemical Intelligence platform, alongside commercial progress in advanced wafer fabrication

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed delivery of all 1,400 AI Nose systems to ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ("ASE") under the announced $2.1 million, three-year agreement. The completed delivery marks a major commercial milestone for Ainos' Chemical Intelligence platform in advanced back-end semiconductor manufacturing. Management expects the delivery to contribute to revenue beginning in the third-quarter 2026 revenue, advancing the Company's previously communicated second-half commercialization outlook.

ASE's experience deploying the first-phase systems across different locations, primarily in advanced packaging processes, has helped identify the need for broader coverage. Ainos has begun discussion for a larger scale, second-phase deployment based on the companies' existing memorandum of understanding (MOU). A separate agreement is currently under negotiation to cover that phase.

"Completing delivery of 1,400 AI Nose systems to ASE is a major step in bringing Chemical Intelligence into semiconductor production," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and CEO of Ainos. "ASE's first-phase deployment is helping shape the next stage of expansion. This is an important execution milestone: this first-phase deployment, with 1400 AI Nose systems, has moved from contract to system delivery and revenue generation, while discussions are advancing toward a larger second-phase deployment. It marks another step in turning Chemical Intelligence - powered by AI Nose - into a scalable commercial business."

From Contract to Delivery, Revenue and Expansion

The initial agreement, valued at approximately $2.1 million over three years, covers AI Nose hardware and subscription-based services for ASE's semiconductor packaging and testing operations. Ainos previously disclosed receipt of approximately $350,000 in customer prepayments.

Ainos has fulfilled its contractual delivery obligations, enabling recognition of the related revenue. The agreement also provides for continuing service over its term. The $2.1 million represents total contract value over three years; final third-quarter revenue amounts remain subject to quarter-end closing.

The contemplated larger second-phase deployment builds on the first-phase's experience and an identified need for broader coverage. Together, completed delivery, continuing services and preparations for expansion demonstrate how Ainos is advancing its semiconductor business through successive commercial milestones.

Chemical Intelligence for Advanced Manufacturing

Advanced wafer fabrication and advanced packaging place demanding requirements on process consistency, contamination control and product reliability. Airborne molecular contaminants can affect sensitive surfaces and contribute to corrosion or quality risks before visible defects appear. Chemical conditions can also vary across equipment and production areas, making observations at multiple locations valuable for investigating localized changes and their potential spread.

AI Nose converts airborne chemical signatures into machine-readable Smell ID data. It adds a Chemical Perception Layer alongside optical inspection, particle monitoring, electrical testing, metrology and equipment data. The objective is to help engineers investigate chemical changes earlier, locate potential sources and make better-informed process and maintenance decisions.

Ainos is advancing six practical applications:

Process optimization: establish chemical baselines and track drift associated with operating conditions or material changes.

establish chemical baselines and track drift associated with operating conditions or material changes. Yield protection: evaluate links between chemical changes, defects, lot holds and yield excursions to support earlier intervention.

evaluate links between chemical changes, defects, lot holds and yield excursions to support earlier intervention. Residual chemistry and cross-contamination: investigate airborne signatures associated with material outgassing and potential carryover between process steps, alongside surface analysis where needed.

investigate airborne signatures associated with material outgassing and potential carryover between process steps, alongside surface analysis where needed. Predictive maintenance: study patterns associated with equipment degradation, leaks and abnormal heating to inform maintenance and reduce downtime.

study patterns associated with equipment degradation, leaks and abnormal heating to inform maintenance and reduce downtime. Smell Maps: compare distributed sensing points across space and time to investigate potential contamination sources and movement.

compare distributed sensing points across space and time to investigate potential contamination sources and movement. Safety and autonomous production: provide continuous chemical information for engineering alerts and future integration with automated response workflows, alongside established safety systems.

These applications support the goals of protecting product quality, improving equipment reliability and maintaining production continuity. Ainos' development path is detection, prediction and prevention; predictive and yield-related benefits require validation against actual operating and quality events.

Connecting Customer Deployment, Chemical Data and AI

Ainos' proprietary real-world chemical dataset already exceeds 1 billion records. AI Nose systems serve as the physical sensing points for the Company's Chemical Intelligence platform, connecting chemical observations in operating environments with digital data and AI models.

Broader deployment creates opportunities to learn from more locations and operating conditions. Where customer permissions allow, those observations can strengthen application-specific models and support differentiated services. The strategy links customer deployment, ongoing services and model development in a business designed to grow with practical use.

The ASE milestone follows Ainos' September announcement of initial commercial orders in front-end semiconductor manufacturing. Ainos' current semiconductor customer applications are concentrated in advanced manufacturing processes, including advanced wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Progress across these environments provides a foundation for pursuing broader adoption among semiconductor customers and production sites.

"Our goal is to make chemical information a useful part of everyday manufacturing decisions," Tsai said. "We are focused on helping customers protect product quality and improve operational reliability, while building lasting value through execution, revenue generation and broader adoption."

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent and chemical signals into machine-readable Smell ID data. Combining proprietary sensing hardware, edge AI, cloud-based fleet management, and a growing library of real-world chemical data, AI Nose enables machines to detect, distinguish, and learn from environmental signals that conventional vision and audio systems cannot capture. Ainos is developing AI Nose as a foundation for Chemical Intelligence across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, industrial monitoring, healthcare, and other Physical AI applications.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is building Chemical Intelligence for Physical AI, giving machines a new way to understand the physical world by turning chemical signals in the air into digital information. Its AI Nose technology enables intelligent systems to sense and interpret changes in their surroundings, while Atmosphere Engine extends that intelligence toward environmental control. Together, they form a sensing-to-control architecture designed to help machines sense, understand, and ultimately optimize their environments across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, industrial systems, healthcare environments, and other real-world applications where AI increasingly interacts with the physical world. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AinosInc , and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Visit Ainos' media room at https://ainos.suite.accessnewswire.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, the uncertainty of the contemplated collaboration framework and the expected receipt of license fees, manufacturing license fees and other consideration thereunder; our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our licensed indications and product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

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