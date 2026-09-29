DwyerOmega: Macurco Introduces 10-Year Hydrogen Detector for BESS and Data Center Applications

UL 2075-Listed HD-6 offers early fault detection with minimal maintenance

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Macurco Inc., a DwyerOmega brand and a leader in fixed gas detection solutions, announces the launch of the new HD-6 Hydrogen Gas Detector , designed specifically for continuous hydrogen monitoring in Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) applications and other critical environments where hydrogen detection is essential.

Hydrogen detection in BESS applications is vital for safety and monitoring normal equipment operation. When a battery begins to malfunction, it can emit hydrogen gas, which may create explosive and dangerous conditions. Early detection can help identify fault events, prevent further equipment damage, and keep personnel informed of potentially hazardous environments.

The new HD-6 provides reliable, continuous hydrogen monitoring and early warning to help protect personnel, equipment, and facilities.

The detector features two configurable alarm levels with relay activation, allowing facilities to automate responses such as activating fans, valves, louvers, horns, and strobes. Standard features also include local audible alarms, bright visual indicators, and analog communication for seamless integration with Building Management Systems (BMS).

The HD-6 is UL Listed to UL 2075 and CAN/ULC 588 and is CE marked. These listings and the CE marking reflect rigorous electrical safety, performance, and gas detection requirements, demonstrating the detector's electrical integrity, accurate response to hydrogen gas, and reliable operation. CE marking supports the HD-6's availability in the European market. The detector is engineered for long-term performance with a robust, low-maintenance design ideal for demanding applications, including data centers, BESS facilities, and industrial hydrogen monitoring

"The Macurco HD-6 is an iteration and upgrade of our current flagship hydrogen detector, the GD-6," said Jonathon DeKam, Macurco Line Product Manager for DwyerOmega. "The new HD-6 includes many significant upgrades - minimal maintenance, resistance to silicone poisoning, additional alarm setpoints, and a generous 10-year lifespan. Macurco developed the HD-6 to address ongoing customer requests for a hydrogen detector that is more robust, more reliable, and lasts longer in the field.

"With a UL 2075 listing for hydrogen gas detection, customers can be confident in relying on the HD-6 to monitor their data centers, BESS facilities, or any application where hydrogen detection is imperative. We are eager to get the HD-6 into our customers' hands and begin collecting feedback for future product improvements."

Key Features and Benefits of the HD-6:

10-year sensor life

UL 2075 & CAN/ULC 588 Listed

Minimal maintenance requirements

Resistance to silicone poisoning

Two configurable alarm levels

Sensor range: 0-50% LEL Hydrogen

5A SPDT fan relay and 0.5A alarm relay

LED display for easy gas concentration monitoring

4-20mA output for VFD control and BMS integration

End-of-life notification

Compatible with Macurco digital control panels

Easy installation to standard 4×4 electrical boxes

Operates on 12 to 24 VAC or 12 to 32 VDC power

Availability & Contact

To learn more about the HD-6, visit www.macurco.com or contact Macurco_info@dwyeromega.com .

About DwyerOmega

DwyerOmega is a leading global manufacturer of precision measurement and control solutions, trusted across a diverse range of industrial and controlled environment applications to monitor, manage, and optimize critical processes with confidence. Serving customers worldwide with a portfolio of industry-leading brands, including Macurco, DwyerOmega has a legacy of, and ongoing commitment to, innovation and quality.

The Macurco product line designs, develops, and manufactures a full set of fixed and portable gas detection monitors for the protection of workers, responders, and the community. Macurco has 50 years of proven gas detection experience in residential, commercial, and industrial gas monitoring. Macurco gas detection systems (HVAC, Fire & Security, AimSafety, and TracXP) are widely recognized by distributors and users for their high performance and consistent reliability.

For more information, visit www.dwyeromega.com .

Contact:

Tim Howlett

Chief Marketing Officer

thowlett@omega.com

SOURCE: DwyerOmega

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/macurco-introduces-10-year-hydrogen-detector-for-bess-and-data-center-1228372