Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") is pleased to announce that it has commenced an airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey on the Prospect Or's Dream Project ("Prospect Or's Dream" or the "Project"), located proximal to the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of northern New Brunswick (Figure 1). The Project comprises 18,798 hectares located along a 30-kilometre extent of the prospective Moose Lake Fault Zone (Figure 1). The Project is centred on a new gold discovery from 2025 where low-sulphidation epithermal gold-bearing quartz veins were identified that are hosted within rhyolite, andesite, and granites over a minimum 7.2-kilometre strike length of the Donner Trend (see Magna Terra news release dated January 22, 2026).

The Company has initiated the 1,221 line-kilometre ("km") helicopter-borne geophysical survey that will comprise a systematic, property-wide, electromagnetic time-domain electromagnetic ("VTEM Plus") and horizontal magnetic gradiometer surveys and will provide the base line geophysical data to guide geological mapping and focus exploration efforts to discover epithermal Au-Ag-Sb deposits. The helicopter-borne survey is being completed by Geotech Ltd. and will be flown at nominal 200 m spacing in a north-south trend across the strike of the underlying geology with perpendicular tie lines flown at 2 km spacing.

The airborne survey is being completed as part of a Phase 1 2026 field program designed to generate additional exploration targets for follow-up testing in the later half of 2026 into 2027. To date, the Company has also collected a total of 338 rock grab float and outcrop samples* to be analysed for gold and multi-element geochemistry. Assays have been returned for 264 of the 338 samples collected to date as previously reported in a news release dated August 20, 2026. Assays are pending for the remaining samples and will be reported in a future news release.

Highlights of prospecting and geological mapping to date (as previously reported on August 20, 2026) include:

Early prospecting has identified additional areas of epithermal quartz-sulphide veins;

Resulted in additional staking (2 claims; 2,875 Ha) to the east and southeast of the Blitzen Prospect;

Assays now up to 1.97 g/t gold from grab samples;

Elevated Hg and Te values and vein textures that support the presence of a low-sulphidation epithermal environment; and

Ongoing work designed to vector within the epithermal system(s).

Magna Terra would like to acknowledge and thank the Province of New Brunswick for partial financial assistance granted for work on the Prospect Or's Dream Project under the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program ("NBJMAP").

"We are pleased to undertake the airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey at Prospect Or's Dream. This data, along with our ongoing prospecting work and planned soil geochemical surveys will provide the Company with a strong dataset to help generate exploration targets within this early-stage land package. We are very grateful for the financial support provided by the government of the Province of New Brunswick on the Prospect Or's Dream Project. Our initial prospecting program which generated assays with grades of up to 1.97 g/t gold from rock grab samples, has also been successful at identifying additional zones of epithermal quartz veins, leading to the expansion of the property package south and east of the Blitzen Prospect. Pathfinder elements, including Ag, As, Sb, Te, and Hg from quartz vein samples, are guiding our efforts in identifying where each target area sits within the classic low-sulphidation epithermal model, and providing vectors towards potential higher-grade parts of the system."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Property Geology

The Prospect Or's Dream Property is centred along a 30 kilometre section of the Moose Lake-Tomogonops-Tozer Fault system ("Moose Lake Fault Zone" or "MLFZ"), a regional-scale fault zone that separates middle to late Ordovician volcanic and sedimentary rocks of the Sheephouse Brook Group and Cambrian to Lower Ordovician Miramichi Group to the south from Middle to Late Ordovician Tetagouche and California Lake groups to the north. The Tetagouche and California Lake groups are host to the volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits of the Bathurst Camp (Figure 1).

The area has been subject to episodic intrusive and deformation and faulting from the Late Ordovician to the Devonian. The less explored Sheephouse Brook and Miramichi groups are intruded by Late Ordovician Clearwater Lake and Stony Brook felsic porphyritic intrusives. Rocks on both sides of the fault are intruded by Late Silurian to Early Devonian North Pole and South Branch Northwest Miramichi granites, particularly on the western side of the property.

Several NW-SE striking splay faults off the main MLFZ include the Kagoot Brook, Hubbards Pond, Clearwater Stream, Sheephouse Brook, Mahals Brook, Mountain Brook, and the Pringle Brook faults.

Figure 1: Location of the Prospect Or's Dream Project, showing rock grab samples, geology, fault zones, and mineral occurrences.

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Epithermal Gold Model

Although the Company is in its early stages of work at Prospect Or's Dream, the data and initial geological observations (vein textures, host rocks, etc.) along with indicator element signature of the vein samples (Au, Ag, Sb, As with variable amounts of Hg and Te, and very low concentrations of Cu, Pb, and Zn) suggest that the prospects sampled to date are at a relatively high level in the typical low-sulphidation epithermal model of Buchanan (1981) in each of the areas (see red box on Figure 2). Generally higher-grade precious metals are found deeper within these systems and generally associated with quartz adularia veins. Ongoing work will continue to gather the geological and geochemical data required to better understand vectoring to higher-grade portions of the epithermal systems exposed on the property.

Figure 2: Schematic stratigraphic, alteration and metal zonation cross section through a typical low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver system (after Buchanan, 1981).

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Update on Gold Hunter's Drilling Program on the Great Northern Project

On June 29, 2026, based solely on announcements made by Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") (CSE: HUNT - see notably Gold Hunter's news release dated June 25, 2026), the Company reported that Gold Hunter had commenced a 10,000-metre diamond drill program at the Great Northern Project in western Newfoundland. Gold Hunter had previously reported its intent to conclude a drilling program of up to 10,000 metres on the Great Northern Project (see notably Gold Hunter's news release dated February 2, March 18, April 21, May 6, and June 4, 2026). The Company optioned the Great Northern Project to Gold Hunter in June 2024 for total cash and share consideration of $10.075 million over a 4-year period (see Magna Terra's June 29, 2026 news release for more details).

On September 28, 2026, Gold Hunter reported that ultimately, it was able to complete 2,879 metres drilled in 13 holes across six target areas of the Great Northern Project: Kramer, the Thor and Viking trend intersection, Simms Ridge, Incinerator, Viking North, and Viking. As reported by Gold Hunter, the program was planned at up to 10,000 metres and concluded when expenditures reached the program budget, given that drilling costs per metre were substantially higher than the estimates based on changes to program scope. Gold Hunter has confirmed that samples from all 13 holes have been submitted to ALS Geochemistry. Results will be released by Gold Hunter once received and reviewed by its Qualified Person (please refer to Gold Hunter's news release dated September 28, 2026 for more details on the conclusion of the drilling program).

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All rock samples collected were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. in Moncton, New Brunswick for processing and then transported to their facility in North Vancouver, BC for gold (method AU-AA23) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, Ag, As, Sb (method ME-ICP61), Hg (method Hg-MS42), Te and other elements (method ME-MS61L).

All quoted historic drill core and rock samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of New Brunswick. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

* Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt and Shellbird Projects in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; the recently acquired Prospect Or's Dream Gold Project, and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In Argentina, the Company maintains a significant 100%-owned precious metals exploration portfolio in Santa Cruz Province, comprising six projects covering approximately 79,000 hectares, including the Boleadora Project and several district-scale, drill-ready gold / silver projects. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to advance and surface value from its portfolio through exploration, strategic transactions, and option or joint venture partnerships, where appropriate.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

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