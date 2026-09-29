Patent Protects Encrypted AI Inference and Secure AI Marketplace Technology for Enterprise, Government and Defence Applications

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company") one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,744,764 B1, titled "Secure AI Operations," covering technology underlying the Company's secure AI solutions.

The patent protects a system and methods designed to enable secure AI operations using computation-preserving cryptography ("CPC"). The patented technology enables sensitive user data to be encrypted before being submitted to an AI model, processed while remaining encrypted, and returned to the user as an encrypted prediction or result. The technology is designed to protect both sensitive user data and proprietary AI models throughout the AI inference process.

The patent also covers applications involving a secure AI model marketplace, where AI model users and AI model vendors can interact while maintaining cryptographic protection over sensitive data and proprietary model intellectual property. This architecture is particularly relevant for organizations operating in data-sensitive environments where conventional AI deployment can create concerns surrounding data privacy, model security and confidentiality.

The issuance follows the Company's May 5, 2026 announcement that the USPTO had issued a Notice of Allowance for the patent application.

01 Quantum's secure AI technology is being developed to address the security and privacy requirements associated with the growing use of AI in sensitive and mission-critical applications. The Company recently announced that it will showcase quantum-safe encrypted AI analytics at GCXpo 2026 hosted by Area X.O and operated by Invest Ottawa, in partnership with government and industry stakeholders, including encrypted-prompt inference for image recognition, secure data sharing and anomaly detection.

The newly issued patent complements 01 Quantum's existing intellectual property portfolio and advances the Company's strategy of developing patent-protected technologies designed to secure data, communications and AI applications for the post-quantum era.

Executive Commentary:

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum, stated, "The issuance of this patent represents an important milestone for 01 Quantum and further strengthens the intellectual property foundation supporting our secure AI strategy. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in mission-critical environments, organizations require the ability to benefit from AI without exposing their most sensitive information or proprietary models. Our technology is designed to enable AI inference while keeping sensitive data encrypted throughout the process."

Mr. Cheung continued, "We believe this capability has significant potential across enterprise, government and defence applications where data sovereignty, confidentiality and security are paramount. With the patent now formally issued, we have further strengthened the protection around technology that is becoming an increasingly important component of our commercialization strategy."

About 01 Quantum

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure. IronCAP technologies are patent protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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