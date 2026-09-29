London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Edison issues report on iQSTEL (NASDAQ: IQST).

iQSTEL has built a global telecommunications platform providing international voice and data termination services. The company has yet to achieve profitability and has had to rely on dilutive equity funding. Over the last decade, iQSTEL has grown rapidly through acquisitions and organic expansion to its current revenue run rate of over $0.5bn. Via commercial agreements with more than 600 telecom service providers, it addresses a potential global audience of 2.3bn subscribers.

iQSTEL provides international wholesale voice and SMS connectivity services to large telecommunications providers globally.

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