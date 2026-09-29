Germany has concluded a recent tender for innovative renewable energy projects. The exercise drew 53 bids with a total capacity of 678 MW. The authorities awarded 32 projects with a total capacity of 480 MW. All selected projects were for PV plants combined with energy storage. The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said the tariffs ranged from €0.0450 ($0.0510)/kWh to €0.0540/kWh, with an average price of €0.0514/kWh. Bavaria received the most awarded capacity, with 177 MW, with Brandenburg and North Rhine-Westphalia securing 94 MW and 48 MW, respectively. In the previous tender ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...