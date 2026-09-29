A research team in China has developed a bilayer transparent conductive film for non-contact electrostatic dust removal from solar panels. The approach combines single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) with magnesium fluoride (MgF2). SWCNTs provide electrical conductivity while maintaining high optical transparency, but their relatively rough surface can promote dust adhesion. The researchers said that adding an MgF2 layer smooths the surface and facilitates dust removal. "This study investigates the effects of MgF2-layer thickness on the optical, electrical, surface, and electrostatic dust-removal ...

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