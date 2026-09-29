Appointment supports company's continued global expansion and growing investment in its UK team and operations

Everfox, a global leader in high-assurance cybersecurity solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Colin McKinty as Managing Director, Everfox International.

Based in London and reporting to John DeSimone, Everfox Chief Operating Officer, McKinty will lead the company's international business, with responsibility for growth, customer outcomes and operational performance. He will work across Everfox's global organization to align teams and resources around national and allied priorities, while serving as a senior representative of the company with government, defense and intelligence customers, partners and industry stakeholders.

"Colin understands our customers, our technology and the markets we serve, and he brings the leadership and operational focus we need as we continue to scale our international business," said DeSimone. "We're investing in our international growth, including expanding our UK employee base by roughly 40%, and Colin will play an important role in bringing our teams together around the opportunities ahead."

"The opportunity for Everfox internationally is significant, particularly as governments and organizations look to securely adopt AI while protecting trusted information across increasingly complex environments," said McKinty. "I'm excited to work with our teams and partners to help deliver the security, speed and information required for our customers' critical missions."

McKinty's appointment comes as Everfox continues to expand as a defense technology company, helping customers defend against insider risk and securely connect people, data, systems, partners and AI across boundaries and classifications. Everfox's cybersecurity solutions enable organizations to protect and move trusted information at mission speed while maintaining the security and control required in sovereign, coalition and other complex environments.

McKinty joined Everfox following its 2024 acquisition of UK-based Garrison Technology, where he was a leading advocate for hardware-enforced security (Hardsec) and helped advance the company's cross-domain security capabilities. Prior to Garrison, he spent more than 17 years with BAE Systems, most recently as Vice President of Cybersecurity Strategy, where he helped expand the company's enterprise security business in the United States.

About Everfox

Everfox delivers trusted connectivity to protect the world's most critical environments and safeguard the sensitive data powering decision advantage. Built for mission-critical operations, Everfox protects what matters most by securing how data moves, how users access it, and how threats are neutralized across every domain. We enable mission speed and secure collaboration across networks, domains, and allies while ensuring the data powering AI and advanced analytics remains trusted and protected. We don't just defend systems; we deliver decision dominance. www.everfox.com

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