MOTH's low size, weight, power, and cost enable distributed spectrum awareness in support of U.S. Army EMSO priorities

Heaviside Industries, a builder of multi-domain precision munitions platforms, announced it has been awarded a $99 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Army to deliver its MOTH radio frequency (RF) spectrum analyzers in support of the Army's electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO) priorities.

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The five-year contract was awarded by U.S. Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland and includes system procurement, fielding, upgrades, and sustainment.

As unmanned systems proliferate and adversaries increasingly exploit the electromagnetic spectrum, the Army requires EMSO capabilities that are scalable, adaptable, and rapidly fieldable to maintain an advantage in the spectrum.

Heaviside's MOTH meets this need with real-time, passive RF detection in a low size, weight, power, and cost system. Scanning broad tactical electromagnetic frequency ranges, MOTH alerts warfighters to nearby signals from unmanned systems, communications devices, and other RF emitters. Ruggedized, intuitive to use, and weighing less than one pound, MOTH is designed for use by individual warfighters without adding operational burden.

MOTH provides distributed threat detection, spectrum management, and frequency deconfliction at the tactical edge. It can operate as a standalone system or provide real-time cueing and spectrum awareness to existing electronic warfare (EW) systems. MOTH is NDAA-compliant and Blue UAS Cleared.

"This award reflects Heaviside's focus on delivering capabilities that meaningfully improve mission outcomes in contested environments," said Phillip Walker, chief executive officer of Heaviside. "MOTH expands that mission beyond precision effects, putting real-time spectrum awareness directly in the hands of individual warfighters and providing critical information and decision-making time when it matters most."

"MOTH directly supports the U.S. Army's critical EMSO dominance initiatives," said Nils Haagenrud, president of Heaviside. "This contract represents a significant expansion of the MOTH program and reinforces the growing demand for widespread tactical spectrum awareness across the force."

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 27, 2031. Initial deliveries are expected to begin in Fiscal Year 2027.

To learn more about Heaviside Industries, visit the website or LinkedIn.

About Heaviside Industries

Heaviside Industries was founded in 2024 in Los Angeles, with a mission of building autonomous precision munitions and other specialized solutions for U.S. and allied special operations and conventional forces.

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