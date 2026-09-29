New book argues governments, businesses, and public institutions are surrendering the ability to make independent decisions as dependence on technology providers grows.

Some of the world's leading technology and digital transformation experts at Public Digital (PD) have warned governments, businesses, and public institutions risk losing control over critical decisions as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded throughout society.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929507375/en/

Digital Sovereignty: The Power to Decide. Credit: Joel S Photo LLC for Devex

Mike Bracken, founder of the UK's Government Digital Service, creator of GOV.UK, and founding partner at consultancy PD, sets out the argument in a new book, Digital Sovereignty: The Power to Decide, written with colleagues Andrew Greenway, Lauren Kahn, James Stewart, and Raine Lester.

Published today in the UK, and available in North America from October 13, the book argues that the defining challenge of the AI age is not who owns technology, but whether institutions retain the freedom to act when technology, markets, or geopolitical circumstances change.

At a time when governments around the world are investing heavily in artificial intelligence, sovereign computing infrastructure, and national technology strategies, the book challenges the growing focus on technological ownership.

But the issue extends beyond governments. Businesses and other institutions face the same challenge as they become increasingly dependent on a small number of powerful technology providers.

The authors argue that genuine sovereignty depends on whether organisations can continue to make independent decisions, adapt to changing circumstances, and avoid becoming locked into systems and suppliers they no longer control.

Mike Bracken said: "Institutions rarely lose sovereignty in a crisis. They lose it one reasonable decision at a time.

"The biggest risk facing many organisations today is not that somebody takes control away from them. It's that they gradually give it away.

"Every technology decision can make it harder or easier to change direction in the future. Too often, institutions only discover they have lost that flexibility when circumstances demand it."

Bracken is widely recognised as one of the architects of modern digital government, helping establish Britain's reputation as a global leader in digital public services.

He and his co-authors now advise governments and major institutions around the world on technology and digital transformation through their work with PD.

In Digital Sovereignty: The Power to Decide, they argue that concerns about artificial intelligence, critical infrastructure, national resilience, economic competitiveness, and state capacity are increasingly connected by a single question: whether institutions retain the power to decide their own future.

They warn that many organisations are mistaking technological adoption for technological control. As AI becomes embedded across public services, infrastructure, and the wider economy, dependencies on a small number of providers are growing deeper, more widespread, and harder to reverse.

Bracken said: "The organisations that succeed in the coming decade will be the ones that understand the difference before it is too late.

"Every institution depends on technology. The question is whether that technology expands your freedom to act or instead narrows it."

Notes to editors:

Digital Sovereignty: The Power to Decide is published by London Publishing Partnership and is available in the UK from September 29, 2026, and in North America from October 13, 2026. More here:

https://public.digital/pd-books/digital-sovereignty-the-power-to-decide

Amazon US order link: https://www.amazon.com/Digital-Sovereignty-Decide-Mike-Bracken/dp/1916749720/

About the authors:

Mike Bracken CBE is a co-founder of Public Digital and a world-renowned leader in digital transformation. He founded the UK Government Digital Service and served as the nation's first Government Chief Data Officer, leading the UK to the top of the UN digital government rankings. Mike is one of President Macron's Global Tech Thinkers and advises governments and global institutions on modernising their operations.

Andrew Greenway is a founding partner of Public Digital and a leading thinker on state capacity and government reform around the world. His writing has appeared in The Guardian, The Spectator, and City AM. His books include the definitive guide, Digital Transformation at Scale, and Bluffocracy, a critique of the British establishment's reliance on generalist expertise.

Lauren Kahn is a Partner and Head of Global Impact at Public Digital, where she guides governments and multilateral institutions in navigating the complexities of responsible technology. She leads engagements with the World Bank, UN agencies, and major philanthropic foundations, helping them implement digital public infrastructure. She was formerly Deputy Director for Digital Strategy at the UK's Department for International Development and Director of Responsible Technology at BT.

James Stewart is a Partner and Global Chief Technology Officer at Public Digital, where he advises global organisations on digital change. A recognised expert in Digital Public Infrastructure, James works with institutions such as the World Bank, IMF, and the Gates Foundation to drive digital-native development outcomes. James specialises in helping leaders build internal capability and maintain sovereign control over their digital infrastructure and strategic futures.

Raine Lester is an international communications adviser, experienced in helping organisations and industry leaders navigate complex cultural environments. Her work spans multiple continents, anchored by years in Shanghai leading communications for global brands. She advises leaders at the intersection of technology, policy, and business, helping them make transformation decisions and communicate them effectively.

About Public Digital:

Founded in 2015 by the team behind GOV.UK and GDS, Public Digital is a UK-based consultancy that works globally to help businesses, governments, and organisations deliver services smarter. Headquartered in London, it operates in seven countries across the world, winning the King's Award in International Trade in 2025. Visit: https://public.digital

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929507375/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Mike Bracken is available for interview. To arrange, please contact:

Olivia Angell

Lexington Communications

Email: olivia.angell@lexcomm.co.uk

Tel: +44 7429 013313