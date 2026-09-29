Collaboration combines Riverlane's real-time quantum error correction technology with Infleqtion's neutral atom hardware and software stack to advance reliable logical qubits

Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ), a global leader in quantum computing and quantum sensing powered by neutral atom technology, today announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Riverlane, a UK company specialising in quantum error correction. The companies will explore the integration of Riverlane's real-time quantum error correction technology with Infleqtion's neutral atom quantum computing platform and software stack.

The partnership addresses a central requirement for useful, large-scale quantum computing: creating reliable logical qubits from physical qubits. Physical qubits are susceptible to errors from noise and other disturbances. Quantum error correction uses groups of physical qubits to detect and correct those errors while preserving the quantum information needed to complete a computation.

For this to work at scale, the quantum processor, compiler and error correction system must operate together in real time. Under the MOU, Riverlane and Infleqtion will evaluate Riverlane's error correction technology and tools, including Deltaflow and Deltakit, with Infleqtion's neutral atom platform, Superstaq compiler and open-source quantum low-density parity-check, or qLDPC, software library.

"The race to build useful quantum computers is increasingly a race to master quantum error correction," said Steve Brierley, Founder and CEO of Riverlane. "Reliable logical qubits will be the foundation of every fault-tolerant quantum computer, regardless of the underlying hardware. By collaborating with Infleqtion, we can explore how real-time error correction technology can be integrated with neutral atom quantum systems and help advance a crucial capability for the future of quantum computing."

The work builds on Infleqtion's long-standing role in the UK quantum ecosystem. The company has operated in Oxford since 2014 and recently established its UK Quantum Innovation Centre and Manufacturing Hub in the city. Infleqtion also delivered the UK's only operational 100-physical-qubit quantum computer to the National Quantum Computing Centre, where the system is now available to UK users through an access agreement.

"Quantum computing's progress will be measured by its ability to create logical qubits that operate reliably enough to solve valuable problems," said Colin Sullivan, Managing Director of Infleqtion UK. "Riverlane brings important expertise in the real-time decoding needed to make that possible. Together, we can test an essential part of the fault-tolerant computing stack on Infleqtion's UK designed and built neutral atom platform and strengthen the UK's expertise and global leadership in quantum technology."

As part of their global strategic partnership, Riverlane and Infleqtion will collaborate for the next stage of the UK's Quantum Computing programme. The companies plan to hold a technical workshop to align roadmaps, identify integration points and define potential demonstrators for utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, Inc. (NYSE: INFQ) is a global leader in quantum technology, delivering neutral atom solutions for quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security. With a product portfolio spanning quantum computers, quantum optical clocks, RF receivers, and inertial sensors, Infleqtion's full-stack approach combines high-performance hardware with the company's proprietary Superstaq quantum computing software platform. Infleqtion's systems are already in use by the U.S. Department of War, NASA, the U.K. government, and in multiple collaborations with NVIDIA. Infleqtion, in collaboration with NVIDIA, published the world's first demonstration of a materials science application using logical qubits. With operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Infleqtion meets the demands of government and commercial customers across the space, defense, energy, finance and telecommunications sectors.

For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

About Riverlane

Riverlane is the world leader in quantum error correction (QEC), the technology that unlocks quantum computing's promise of a new age of human progress. We partner with over 60% of the world's quantum computer companies and leading high-performance computing (HPC) centres to solve the error problem blocking their path to 'utility-scale' systems that can transform multiple industries. Our real-time QEC system, Deltaflow, works with all major qubit types and includes proprietary QEC chips, decoders and a compiler. Deltakit, our software platform, helps quantum developers learn, develop and adopt QEC. Founded in 2016, Riverlane is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and has offices in Boston in the US and Delft in the Netherlands. The company has raised over $120 million in private funding, including an $85 million Series C in 2024.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believe," "do not believe," "plans," "seeks," "will," "on track," "may," "consider," "likely," "assume," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "aim," "predict," "project," "continue," "potential," "guidance," "objective," "outlook," "trends," "future," "could," "would," "should," "target," or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the evaluation of real-time error correction technology integrations with neutral atom quantum systems, are forward looking statements. These statements are based on Infleqtion's current expectations, assumptions and projections as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those related to Infleqtion's ability to recognize anticipated benefits of its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp X; the implementation, market acceptance, and success of Infleqtion's business model, growth strategy, and opportunities, and its ability to commercialize its quantum computing technology; the expected benefits of and ability to maintain and enter into new contracts, awards, and other relationships, partnerships, or collaborations with governments or government entities; the potential for quantum computing technology to achieve quantum advantages; the ability of Infleqtion's products to meet government counterparties' and customers' technical requirements and compliance and regulatory needs; Infleqtion's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; and other risks and uncertainties described in Infleqtion's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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