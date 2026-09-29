CAS announces collaboration with Novartis to advance AI-ready reaction informatics

Researchers will gain an integrated synthetic data foundation and an advanced custom search platform to support reaction data discovery and analysis

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, today announced a collaboration with Novartis Biomedical Research focused on enhancing reaction data accessibility and supporting AI-enabled research. The initiative will leverage CAS unique scientific data curation expertise and science-smart technology to give Novartis researchers integrated, searchable access to proprietary experimental reaction data alongside more than 160 million+ scientist-curated reactions from the authoritative CAS Content Collection.

Scientific research generates valuable reaction data stored across a variety of research systems and repositories, including electronic lab notebooks, reports, shared drives, and partner platforms. Bringing information from these sources together can help researchers more efficiently discover, access, and analyze reaction data across the research enterprise. Foundational to this collaboration is the application of CAS data transformation services, via CAS Intelligence HubSM, to organize and standardize Novartis' extensive collection of experimental reaction data, helping make these valuable research data assets more readily accessible for computational research, machine learning, and AI applications.

"This exciting collaboration reflects the critical importance of a strong scientific data infrastructure, alongside domain-specific technology and expertise, to enable today's rapidly evolving drug discovery workflows," said Tim Wahlberg, Interim President, CAS. "We are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with Novartis to help make this data a more accessible and valuable AI-ready resource."

As part of this project, CAS will also collaborate with Novartis to develop a customized discovery platform built on the CAS SciFinder architecture. This platform is designed to enable Novartis researchers to search, analyze, and cross-reference their enriched internal reaction data and CAS data simultaneously. By addressing a long-standing challenge of efficiently and comprehensively searching internal and external data together, this effort also lays the foundation for future CAS platform capabilities, including large language models and agentic AI.

About CAS

CAS connects the world's scientific knowledge to accelerate breakthroughs that improve lives. We are the scientific data intelligence partner empowering global innovators to capture the promise of AI and achieve real-world results. CAS builds the world's largest collection of scientist-curated data. That foundation underpins our portfolio of science-smart insights platforms and integrates with R&D workflows for more confident decisions and reliable predictions. As a pioneer at the intersection of scientific data and AI-driven discovery, CAS enables leaders in life sciences, chemistry, and materials with the unique capabilities and expertise that deliver transformative innovation. CAS is a division of the American Chemical Society. Connect with us at cas.org.

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Peter Carlton

Senior Communications Manager, CAS

CAS-PR@cas.org

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