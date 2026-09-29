Graphwise Upgrades its AI Context Platform to Help Enterprises Build Seamless Context Layers and Unlock Smarter Multilingual AI

New Graphwise Platform capabilities to be showcased live at the Graphwise AI Summit 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphwise, a leading provider of AI context platforms, today announced major updates to its AI Context Platform, Graphwise Platform, which include new Adobe integration, built-in evaluation tools, and broader workflow automation features. The new release optimizes the creation of a comprehensive context layer for enterprises, which accelerates the integration of AI into multilingual content and data. With its latest software release, Graphwise now supports its customers more efficiently when transitioning AI from experimental pilot projects to scalable production systems.

The new platform capabilities will be showcased live at the Graphwise AI Summit 2026, alongside 18 enterprise implementation sessions featuring leaders from partners and customers like Accenture, Enterprise Knowledge, Roche, S&P Global, and AstraZeneca.

Key platform enhancements include:

AI Trust & Rapid Onboarding: A new evaluation framework to measure, audit, and benchmark AI response accuracy, paired with automated unstructured data ingestion pipelines that convert raw enterprise documents into grounded context faster.

A new evaluation framework to measure, audit, and benchmark AI response accuracy, paired with automated unstructured data ingestion pipelines that convert raw enterprise documents into grounded context faster. Enterprise Multilingual Governance: Native Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) integration for automated multilingual content tagging and cross-channel taxonomy synchronization to guarantee term integrity globally.

Native Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) integration for automated multilingual content tagging and cross-channel taxonomy synchronization to guarantee term integrity globally. Unified Administration & Automation: A centralized administrative control center for enterprise user and license management, alongside a rebranded, n8n-powered workflow engine to simplify complex data pipelines and GraphRAG orchestration.

A centralized administrative control center for enterprise user and license management, alongside a rebranded, n8n-powered workflow engine to simplify complex data pipelines and GraphRAG orchestration. Mission-Critical Reliability: Comprehensive core performance and stability enhancements across the underlying graph database architecture, built to support high-concurrency enterprise deployments.

Graphwise CTO Vassil Momtchev will demonstrate the new features and additional product release announcements during one of the sessions in the upcoming Graphwise AI Summit 2026, taking place virtually on October 7-8. To learn more, or to register for the event click here.

"The binding constraint on enterprise AI isn't model capability. It's whether you can answer one question about what it tells you: how do you know?" said Graphwise partner and Graphwise AI Summit speaker, Agis Papantoniou, VP of Business Development at Cognizone.

Over 800 professionals across healthcare, fintech, IT services, education and beyond have already registered, spanning C-level executives to systems architects.

October 7 - Business Track: Where ROI Meets Trust

For business leaders and governance owners deciding where to invest next:

Accenture: Demonstrating how Knowledge Graphs give Agentic AI the context required for decision-making via Reinvention.AI.

Demonstrating how Knowledge Graphs give Agentic AI the context required for decision-making via Reinvention.AI. Roche: Introducing the Roche Terminology and Interoperability System (RTiS) for building Minimal Viable Ontologies.

Introducing the Roche Terminology and Interoperability System (RTiS) for building Minimal Viable Ontologies. Enterprise Knowledge & Industry Panels: Insights on building centralized content catalogs, establishing AI ROI, and energy-sector semantic solutions with DNV and AI Technologies.

October 8 - Technical Track: Infrastructure and Implementation

For architects and teams moving pilots into production:

Graphwise Platform Pulse : Live demonstration of the new platform release, including centralized licensing, the n8n automation workflow, and multilingual taxonomy search.

Live demonstration of the new platform release, including centralized licensing, the n8n automation workflow, and multilingual taxonomy search. S&P Global & AstraZeneca: Frameworks on using formal semantics for AI agents and building unified governance graphs aligned with Gartner recommendations.

Frameworks on using formal semantics for AI agents and building unified governance graphs aligned with Gartner recommendations. Cognizone, Avalara, & BitBang: Technical deep dives covering five-floor data frameworks, production-grade agentive content chains, and multi-industry Knowledge Graphs.

Event & Registration Details

Dates: October 7-8, 2026 (Free virtual event; live sessions and recorded library)

October 7-8, 2026 (Free virtual event; live sessions and recorded library) Event page: graphwise.ai/event/graphwise-ai-summit-2026

About Graphwise

Graphwise, provides the semantic foundation for Enterprise AI. Our end-to-end platform unifies enterprise-grade graph databases, AI-assisted modeling, automated pipelines, and context-aware GraphRAG into a single production-ready infrastructure. By anchoring LLMs to a traceable, verifiable source of truth, Graphwise enables companies to replace AI guesswork with 100% facts, drastically reducing token costs, accelerating time-to-insight, and enforcing strict data governance.

Resulting from the merger between Ontotext and Semantic Web Company, Graphwise has over 200 employees worldwide, with offices located across North America, Europe and APAC. To learn more, visit www.graphwise.ai or follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Chris McCoin or Richard Smith

McCoin & Smith Communications Inc.

chris@mccoinsmith.com or rick@mccoinsmith.com

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