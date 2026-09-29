Nocpix Unveils NITE PRO: The First 8K Digital Riflescope

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nocpix today announced the launch of NITE PRO D50R, the world's first 8K digital riflescope. Powered by a 48MP 8000×6000 sensor, it marks the beginning of the 8K era for digital riflescopes, bringing greater image detail, faster ranging and aiming, and more intuitive field operation to day-and-night hunting.

More Detail When Distance Increases

At the core of NITE PRO is an 8000×6000, 48MP sensor with more than four times the pixel count of mainstream 4K sensors. When targets are farther away and magnification increases, the additional resolution helps retain fine details such as antler points, fur texture, and feather patterns that can become harder to distinguish at distance.

As daylight fades, a 50mm F1.25 large-aperture lens works together with Nocpix's Light+ imaging algorithm to reduce noise and preserve detail in twilight conditions. The Vision+ system features a 1.03-inch 2560×2560 OLED display, providing a large, detailed viewing window for more natural observation from daytime into night.

Target Sync: Stay on Target While Ranging

In real hunting situations, ranging a moving target can mean shifting attention between the ranging point and the aiming point. NITE PRO introduces Target Sync, an adjustable LRF optical-axis system that aligns both points.

This allows hunters to range and aim within the same visual reference, reducing unnecessary movement when tracking animals across open ground or reacting to short windows of opportunity. A built-in 1,200 m laser rangefinder and ballistic calculator provide distance and holdover references for more efficient long-range aiming.

Built Around Real Field Use

NITE PRO is designed to keep operation simple when conditions become demanding. A centrally positioned focus wheel allows adjustment without significantly changing shooting posture, while a one-second startup enables rapid access when an unexpected opportunity appears.

Its polarity-free battery system allows compatible batteries to be inserted in either orientation, making battery changes quicker and easier in darkness.

With 8K imaging, integrated ranging and aiming, and field-ready ergonomics, NITE PRO brings clarity, precision, and intuitive control into one digital riflescope. With NITE PRO, Nocpix brings its pursuit of imaging excellence into the 8K era-helping users see more, respond faster, and operate with confidence as conditions change.

The 8K Era Begins.

For further information:

Nocpix Marketing Department

Email: info@nocpix.com

Website: www.nocpix.com

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