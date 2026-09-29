PharmaForceIQ Wins in PM360 Innovation Awards

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForceIQ's unified Optichannel 360 platform has been announced as a winner in the PM360 Innovation Awards 2026. The platform, which coordinates pharmaceutical brand marketing and sales execution through a single AI-native platform, was recognized in the Marketing Technology or Services Category.

The PM360 Innovation Awards celebrate the ideas, technologies, and breakthroughs poised to move the industry forward. This year, 18 of the most 'game-changing innovations' were chosen from hundreds of submissions across seven categories.

Optichannel 360 combines campaign planning, execution, measurement and optimization, with the goal of orchestrating digital and field engagement in sync for the first time in the industry, rather than as separate activities.

PharmaForceIQ's Chief Executive and Strategy Officer, Hemal Somaiya said: "By unifying field sales and digital marketing under a single decision model, Optichannel 360 empowers commercial leaders to turn live data signals directly into measurable script lift across every channel. Having deployed across more than 100 brands, this award validates our vision to transform pharma marketing as we look forward to bringing hundreds more life sciences teams onto our answer-to-action platform."

Optichannel 360 uses PharmaForceIQ's Affinity Intelligence, which incorporates over 100 million live preference signals associated with 7 million NPIs. These signals are used to map individual healthcare professional preferences and determine content, channels, and messaging that is most relevant to them. Following a real-world signal of need related to a specific HCP, the system can then deliver personalized and automated journeys across over 75,000 endpoints. The platform also incorporates Knowledge Nexus, more than 100 million datapoints collected through a decade of global field orchestration. This was added to the platform in 2026 in a series of significant enhancements following the company's acquisition of field orchestration leader, Aktana.

In August, PharmaForceIQ launched Optichannel 360's unified platform and first packaged agentic AI capability. It delivers a measurement-focused answer-to-action workflow, allowing teams to interrogate performance, understand drivers, and route approved next steps back into campaign execution.

View all the winners of this year's PM360 Innovation Awards here.

Find out more about how Optichannel 360 unifies brand strategy, measurement, and field rep workflow execution at pharmaforceiq.com.

About PharmaForceIQ

PharmaForceIQ is a leader in precision customer engagement solutions in the life sciences. The company provides end-to-end SaaS products and strategic services that empower pharmaceutical leaders across the product lifecycle with a faster, more effective, and ROI-centred platform to pinpoint and engage healthcare professional and patient audiences.

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