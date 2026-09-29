Aptean Inc.: Aptean Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-enabled Operational ERP 2026 Vendor Assessment

Aptean's AI agents are tailored to customers specific industry needs and ready to run inside the ERP solutions they already trust

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a global provider of AI-powered solutions, has been positioned in the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-enabled Operational ERP 2026 Vendor Assessment1. We believe our placement reflects Aptean's unique ability to deliver the operational backbone our customers depend on. Aptean's industry-specific portfolio, with built-in artificial intelligence (AI), provides an intelligence layer across all of the operational workflows manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers run every day.

Aptean's industry-specific enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications are purpose-built for industries, including food and beverage, industrial, discrete, and process manufacturing, fashion and apparel, life sciences, equipment dealers, and distribution. Each is embedded with vertical knowledge rather than generic templates, from overall equipment effectiveness, shelf life and lot traceability in food, and style and attribute management in apparel.

"Every industry we serve runs on its own operating logic," said TVN Reddy, CEO, Aptean. "Our AI agents know the logic, because they're built inside the industry-specific systems our customers run every day. That's what puts real value in our customers' hands from the first day they switch it on. We believe this recognition from IDC further validates the cutting-edge AI functionality, broad feature set and industry depth of Aptean's ERP solutions."

Vendors were evaluated across a broad set of criteria, including AI strategy, intelligent workflows, industry depth, manufacturing functionality, software as a service (SaaS) strategy, and customer satisfaction.

"What makes this assessment meaningful is how much of it rests on evidence rather than roadmap," said Rick Fernandez, Director, Communications, Aptean. "The IDC MarketScape evaluates actual capabilities along with real world customer perspectives. Being placed in the Leaders Category further confirms the industry expertise our teams have built over decades is showing up where it matters most - in our customers' operations."

AI Where the Work Happens

The Aptean portfolio converges on Aptean's AI ecosystem, and brings together general purpose, intelligent workflows, workspaces and a growing library of industry-specific AI agents into a single environment.

Stand-Out Capabilities Include:

Built-in AI: AI built directly into products/platform to improve user productivity.

AI built directly into products/platform to improve user productivity. Pre-built Agents: A growing library of agents to streamline common industry-specific workflows.

A growing library of agents to streamline common industry-specific workflows. Custom Agents: Agents built to solve unique business challenges for each customer - built, deployed, maintained by the Aptean Intelligence as a Service team.





Built to Adapt to Your Operation

Customers in the assessment pointed to how readily Aptean adapts to existing workflows and how far it extends to fit specific requirements. For manufacturers running non-standard processes across mixed-mode, engineer-to-order, or regulated production, the system matches the operation rather than forcing the operation to match the software.

Learn More

To read IDC's MarketScape excerpt of Aptean, visit https://www.aptean.com/en-US/idc-marketscape-erp-leader. To see Aptean Solutions in action, request a demo at www.aptean.com.

1SOURCE: IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Operational ERP 2026 Vendor Assessment, DC US54134726 September 2026.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Aptean

Aptean is an AI company that is changing how manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers operate. Facing rising costs, shrinking margins, and operational complexity, Aptean embeds AI directly into their workflows, decisions, and data that their business already runs on - so intelligence isn't a bolt-on; it's how the work gets done. The result leads to: faster decisions, lower costs, and measurable margin improvement delivered through an ongoing partnership, not a one-off implementation. Learn more at www.aptean.com



Media Contact

Heather Coyle, Sr. Principal: Marketing Communications

mediarelations@aptean.com

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