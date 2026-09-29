Pic-Time Advances Gallery Design and Storytelling with New Grids, Custom Colors and Fonts

New editorial grids, custom colors, and brand fonts give photographers greater creative control over how their work is presented, extending their artistic vision from photography to the entire client experience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Pic-Time , the leading gallery platform built for photographers and videographers, has announced the latest expansion of its gallery design capabilities, introducing new customizable Grid options that give photographers greater control over the visual rhythm, sequencing and presentation of their work. Together with recently introduced Custom Colors & Fonts , the new capabilities expand on the evolution of Pic-Time 2.0 and give photographers more ways to make galleries an extension of their creative vision.

As photography workflows become increasingly shaped by automation, templates and all-in-one platforms, Pic-Time is taking a different approach to the final stage of the creative process: giving photographers more freedom to decide exactly how their work should be experienced. From the arrangement and pacing of images to typography, color and movement, photographers can create galleries that feel distinctly their own rather than adapting their work to a standardized template.

"At a time when so much technology is pushing creative work toward automation and standardization, we believe photographers need more opportunities to express what makes their work different," said Amir Karby, Co-Founder and CEO of Pic-Time. "The photographer's creative vision shouldn't end when the images are finished. How those photographs are presented and ultimately experienced is part of the storytelling, too. With these latest additions, we're giving photographers even more freedom to shape that experience around their work, their brand, and the storytelling their clients trust them to deliver."

Shape the Visual Narrative with New Gallery Grids

At the center of the latest update is a significantly expanded Grid experience designed to give photographers more ways to control how a story visually unfolds. Pic-Time galleries previously offered a single primary Grid format. Now, photographers can choose from seven Grid types, including new vertical and horizontal layouts and four new Editorial Grids designed for more expressive presentation.

The new grids turn image arrangement into an intentional part of the storytelling. Photographers can use composition, scale, spacing, and image sequence to establish rhythm, add character, and shape how clients move through a gallery. Different stories can take on different visual forms rather than being delivered through one standardized layout.

Photographers can also customize a dedicated Grid for Highlights, enlarge key moments and choose from a variety of loading animations to further shape the movement as clients scroll.

New Grid capabilities include:

New Grid Types: Choose from the existing Pic-Time Grid, new Vertical and Horizontal layouts, and four creative grid designs, ranging from organized to .

Choose from the existing Pic-Time Grid, new Vertical and Horizontal layouts, and four creative grid designs, ranging from organized to . New Grid Editing Capabilities: See how images interact in terms of colors and storytelling with the ability to easily reorder images, and craft the narrative, and aesthetic.

See how images interact in terms of colors and storytelling with the ability to easily reorder images, and craft the narrative, and aesthetic. Dedicated Highlights Grid: Give the curated Highlights scene a different grid from the full gallery, creating a distinct presentation for featured images.

Give the curated Highlights scene a different grid from the full gallery, creating a distinct presentation for featured images. Multiple Loading Animations : Control how images appear as clients move through the gallery, adding another layer of movement and personality.

: Control how images appear as clients move through the gallery, adding another layer of movement and personality. Separate Mobile Controls: Adjust image size and spacing specifically for smaller screens, independently from the desktop presentation.

Extending a Photographer's Identity Across Every Detail

The new Grids is built upon Pic-Time's recently introduced Custom Colors & Fonts, which gives photographers deeper control over the visual identity of their galleries, across the entire interface.

Photographers can upload their own typefaces and choose custom background, content and accent colors. Pic-Time then automatically builds a complete palette of secondary hues and calibrates font sizing and weights so those choices work cohesively on every screen of the platform.

Rather than limiting branding to a gallery cover or background, the photographer's visual language carries throughout the experience, including navigation, buttons, selection states, Highlights, and the Pic-Time Shop. Photographers can also use automatically generated color palettes based on the dominant colors within an individual gallery, allowing the system to complement the photography itself.

Together, custom typography, intelligent color palettes, and expanded Grid controls allow photographers to approach gallery delivery more like art direction: considering not only which images appear, but how those images relate to one another and how the complete presentation is experienced.

"My favorite Pic-Time feature is the ability to curate a gallery that perfectly represents how that session felt, not only with the imagery, but the custom color story, typefaces and design that represent both my brand and the subjects I am documenting," said photographer Kaley from Kansas.

The Art of Delivery

The new capabilities build on the launch of Pic-Time 2.0 earlier this year, which reimagined the platform around greater design flexibility, a more immersive client experience, and a rebuilt print shop built to inspire and sell.

For Pic-Time, the continued evolution reflects a simple idea: delivering photography should be considered part of the creative process rather than merely the practical step that happens after it.

Every type of photographer Photographers can carry their established brand identity through every interaction or create an individual visual treatment around a particular client and story. A wedding photographer can create a gallery whose typography, palette and editorial pacing complement the visual identity of the wedding itself. A family photographer can give a quiet, intimate session an entirely different rhythm and presentation.

The result is a gallery that feels less like a standardized delivery portal and more like an intentional presentation of the photographer's work.

"Photographers put enormous intention into the images they create, and we think the experience surrounding those images deserves that same attention," added Karby. "Our goal is to make the technology flexible enough that the photographer remains the creative director. Their images, their aesthetics, their narrative."

The expanded Grid capabilities, visual editing environment, and separate mobile controls is now available across Pic-Time plans, with select advanced design options available to Pro and Advanced users.

For more information, visit www.pic-time.com . Download the Pic-Time press kit here .

About Pic-Time

Pic-Time is a gallery delivery platform for professional photographers and videographers, built around the belief that presentation is part of the creative process. Its ecosystem brings together design-led galleries, a built-in print shop, album creation, marketing automation, and workflow tools that allow photographers to deliver their work with intention, create meaningful client experiences, and get the best impact out of their photos for their business and brand. For more information, visit https://www.pic-time.com/ .

Press Contact

Megan Fasy

Grithaus Agency

(e) megan@grithaus.agency

(p) +1 (617) 480-3674

###

SOURCE: Pic-Time

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pic-time-advances-gallery-design-and-storytelling-with-new-grids-1227759