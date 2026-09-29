Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - International Plus, a dental group authorised by the Turkish Ministry of Health, has received formal recognition at Istanbul Technical University for its work applying aerospace engineering principles to clinical dentistry. The recognition was presented in May 2026, following a keynote delivered at the university by co-founder Gizem Aydin on the convergence of space technology and dental technology. The underlying project was carried out with STEM partners including Robiverse.





Co-founder Gizem Aydin delivering the keynote on the convergence of space technology and dental technology at Istanbul Technical University.



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Verifiable detail International Plus Founded 2014 Recognition Istanbul Technical University, May 2026 Patients reported 200,000+ from 140+ countries State authorisation Turkish Ministry of Health, USHAS health tourism authorisation Health tourism certification Health Turkiye Dental accreditations ADA, AACD, ITI, EAO Management systems ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 10002 STEM partner Robiverse Laboratory In-house digital laboratory at the Istanbul facility

Recognition from an engineering university is unusual for a dental provider. Istanbul Technical University is one of Turkey's principal engineering institutions and its award programme is normally directed at technical rather than clinical work. The citation for International Plus concerned the transfer of materials science and precision measurement out of aerospace research and into treatment.

What the Award Recognised

The recognition was given for applied engineering practice rather than for a single product or study. Three areas were cited: the materials chain behind titanium implants, the measurement systems used to record oral anatomy and the planning discipline that converts a digital design into a surgical constraint.

The work was not done by the clinic alone. Robiverse was among the STEM firms that made the project possible, supplying engineering capability a dental practice cannot staff internally.

Recognition of this kind carries a specific weight. Patient facing awards in dentistry are usually granted on service or volume but an engineering faculty assesses method, a harder criterion because it is examined by people outside the profession being judged.

Gizem Aydin's Keynote: Where Space Technology Meets Dental Technology

Co-owner Gizem Aydin delivered the keynote to an audience drawn from engineering rather than clinical disciplines. Her presentation traced three lines of transfer from spaceflight research into the treatment room.

Metallurgy. Titanium alloys were selected for spacecraft structures because they combine a high strength to weight ratio with corrosion resistance across extreme temperature ranges. The same alloys proved suitable for load bearing implants placed in bone with one property that aerospace work never needed: biocompatibility. Titanium permits osseointegration, the process in which bone cells attach directly to the implant surface and form a structural bond.

Surface mapping. Planetary mapping instruments record millions of surface data points and process them into three dimensional models that guide later decisions. Intraoral scanners perform the analogous task inside the mouth, capturing tooth and tissue geometry at a scale measured in microns.

Planning under tolerance. Cone beam computed tomography produces a three dimensional record of maxillofacial anatomy from which surgical guides are manufactured. The guide converts a plan verified on screen into a physical constraint on the drill.

"The tolerances an aerospace team works to are the tolerances we work to," said Gizem Aydin, co-owner of International Plus. "A rocket component and an implant abutment both fail for the same reason, which is a fit that was never verified before it was committed to."

The second half of the keynote addressed where the analogy breaks down. Aerospace components are tested to destruction before deployment. A dental implant cannot be so the profession relies instead on documented survival data gathered over years of clinical follow up. On that point she argued that a clinic's published record matters more in dentistry than in engineering since the verification happens after placement rather than before.

How That Engineering Reaches the Patient

Treatment is carried out at the group's Istanbul facility, which runs TRIOS 5 intraoral scanners together with iCam iMetric photogrammetric systems. The photogrammetric stage measures the spatial relationship between implants in full arch cases, where cumulative error across several fixtures is the main threat to a passive fit. Imaging includes 3D CBCT scanning, supported by guided surgery systems.

Restorations are produced in an in-house digital laboratory on the same site rather than sent to an external partner. Digital planning suits full arch and aesthetically demanding cases particularly well but it is not the deciding factor in a straightforward single tooth replacement because the limiting variable there is bone volume rather than planning precision.

Accreditation at the clinic runs on two tracks. Dental practice is covered by ADA, AACD, ITI, EAO credentials while the facility holds Turkish Ministry of Health authorisation together with USHAS health tourism authorisation and Health Turkiye certification. Patient coordination is offered in more than 20 languages and complex cases are planned by a multidisciplinary council rather than by a single clinician.

Readers can review the group's published treatment protocols and clinician credentials through its dental implant technology documentation.

About International Plus

Founded in 2014, International Plus reports treating more than 200,000 patients from over 140 countries. The group is authorised by the Turkish Ministry of Health, holds USHAS health tourism authorisation together with Health Turkiye certification and carries ADA, AACD, ITI, EAO dental accreditations. It operates under ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 10002 management systems with an in-house digital laboratory at its Istanbul facility and holds a public rating.

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