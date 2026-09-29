Morae Global Corporation: Morae Launches MorAI Legal Intelligence Platform with Spend Module Combining AI and Human Review

The Problem: Legal teams are drowning in the very verification work AI was supposed to eliminate. Sixty-seven percent of legal professionals say checking AI-generated outputs is eating the productivity gains AI promised.

Legal teams are drowning in the very verification work AI was supposed to eliminate. Sixty-seven percent of legal professionals say checking AI-generated outputs is eating the productivity gains AI promised. The News: Morae today launched MorAI Spend Intelligence, the first module on its new legal intelligence platform. By combining billing-trained AI with Morae's expert review, the AI-managed solution helps legal operations teams effectively manage outside counsel costs while guiding budget decisions and firm strategy.

Morae today launched MorAI Spend Intelligence, the first module on its new legal intelligence platform. By combining billing-trained AI with Morae's expert review, the AI-managed solution helps legal operations teams effectively manage outside counsel costs while guiding budget decisions and firm strategy. The Platform: Morae's new legal intelligence platform unifies disconnected legal tech stacks into a connected decision layer.

Morae's new legal intelligence platform unifies disconnected legal tech stacks into a connected decision layer. By the Numbers: In an early deployment with a global insurance company, the hybrid model doubled outside counsel cost savings from 8.5% to 18% while eliminating 14,000 hours of manual invoice review.

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morae today announced MorAI Spend Intelligence, an AI-managed solution that connects isolated enterprise legal management (ELM), matter management, and law firm billing data into a single decision layer. By pairing billing-trained AI with Morae's expert review, legal departments can review outside counsel invoices that have been verified by both AI and human oversight, using that validated data to guide future firm strategy and budget decisions.

"Legal departments routinely approve rate increases and complex invoices without the cross-system insights they need to know if those charges are reasonable," said Peter Fisher, chief product officer at Morae. "We are combining billing-trained AI with expert human review so legal leaders can verify what they should pay today while making smarter, data-backed decisions about where to direct spending tomorrow."

MorAI Spend Intelligence is the first application built on Morae's new connected decision platform. Delivered as a managed solution, MorAI Legal Intelligence is built to unite the legal industry's fragmented software stacks into a single, context-rich AI interface.

AI Invoice Review Backed by Expert Oversight

Cross-System Intelligence : Intelligence capabilities connect spend data to ELM and matter management systems for rate benchmarking, budget risk detection, and data-driven firm negotiation.

: Intelligence capabilities connect spend data to ELM and matter management systems for rate benchmarking, budget risk detection, and data-driven firm negotiation. Target Market: MorAI Spend Intelligence serves Fortune 1000 and FTSE 350 corporate legal departments with $10 million or more in annual outside counsel spend, particularly across insurance, financial services, healthcare, and technology verticals.

MorAI Spend Intelligence serves Fortune 1000 and FTSE 350 corporate legal departments with $10 million or more in annual outside counsel spend, particularly across insurance, financial services, healthcare, and technology verticals. Industry Data Training: Morae's AI models are trained on multiyear, anonymized legal invoice data and industry-standard billing guidelines, ensuring privacy-first learning that accounts for billing practices across distinct practice areas and jurisdictions.

Morae's AI models are trained on multiyear, anonymized legal invoice data and industry-standard billing guidelines, ensuring privacy-first learning that accounts for billing practices across distinct practice areas and jurisdictions. Federated Learning Model: The platform operates on a federated learning model where shared insights enhance detection accuracy for all users without cross-sharing data, ensuring each client's information remains isolated and secure.

The platform operates on a federated learning model where shared insights enhance detection accuracy for all users without cross-sharing data, ensuring each client's information remains isolated and secure. Swarm Intelligence Architecture: Morae uses a swarm intelligence framework of specialized AI agents that continuously learn from human intelligence feedback. Individual agents are trained on specific compliance tasks, including time-entry analysis, disbursement validation, and rate compliance.



Connecting Disconnected Systems Without Replatforming

The Whole Picture : MorAI Legal Intelligence connects a legal department's full technology ecosystem - matter management, contracts, spend, documents, and enterprise systems - into a single, context-rich intelligence layer. This cross-system intelligence allows legal teams to make decisions based on complete, organization-wide context.

MorAI Legal Intelligence connects a legal department's full technology ecosystem - matter management, contracts, spend, documents, and enterprise systems - into a single, context-rich intelligence layer. This cross-system intelligence allows legal teams to make decisions based on complete, organization-wide context. More From the Existing Stack: By integrating with existing legal systems, the platform is designed to go live in weeks. It allows companies to get more value from their existing IT investments and avoid lengthy replatforming or data migration projects.

By integrating with existing legal systems, the platform is designed to go live in weeks. It allows companies to get more value from their existing IT investments and avoid lengthy replatforming or data migration projects. From Reactive to Proactive: By correlating data across systems, the platform surfaces budget and operational risk signals before they force a decision. Legal departments get early alerts on budget overruns and firm performance trends, enabling legal and finance teams to shape matter outcomes rather than respond to invoices after the fact.

By correlating data across systems, the platform surfaces budget and operational risk signals before they force a decision. Legal departments get early alerts on budget overruns and firm performance trends, enabling legal and finance teams to shape matter outcomes rather than respond to invoices after the fact. Platform Roadmap: Spend represents the initial release on the MorAI Legal Intelligence platform, which will expand to include specialized modules for contract management and information governance.

About Morae

Morae is a global legal solutions provider helping corporate legal departments and law firms operate with unified legal intelligence. By connecting client data, systems, and workflows across the legal function, Morae helps more than 1,500 legal teams turn fragmented data into actionable business insights. Founded in 2015 and operating across 12 offices on five continents, the firm combines legal consulting, technology, and operations expertise to help legal teams scale AI adoption. Learn more about Morae at morae.com and follow Morae on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Gareth Pettigrew

+1 250-240-0638

gareth.pettigrew@morae.com

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