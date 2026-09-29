First commercial spider silk yarn shipment for a global performance sports brand marks a milestone alongside record production and Project Atlas advances

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) has shipped a historic multi-kilogram order of recombinant spider silk yarn for a globally recognized performance sports brand, marking the Company's first remunerated commercial yarn shipment.

The custom-engineered yarn was produced to fulfill a purchase commitment under a confidential pilot program and processed to the customer's specifications. According to Kraig's announcement, it is intended for development into a first-of-its-kind performance textile targeting one of the most demanding segments of athletic apparel.





Kraig Labs Prepares Recombinant Spider Silk Yarn for Its First Commercial Shipment



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"Completing the delivery of this spider silk yarn is a huge milestone for Kraig Labs," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO. "The volume is small by design. This is a precision application, not a bulk order."

In Wall Street PR's editorial view, this shipment opens the commercial market for Kraig's biologically spun recombinant spider silk and marks a historic turning point for the company and its stakeholders. Years of materials development have now produced a finished yarn shipment for a customer program.

Kraig's approach puts biology at the center of manufacturing. Its genetically engineered silkworms produce recombinant silk incorporating spider silk proteins and spin that material into fiber. The company then processes the silk into yarns for textile applications, including the customer-specific material in this shipment.





Kraig Labs' First Commercial Spider Silk Yarn Enters High-Performance Athletic Apparel Pilot Program



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The sports-brand pilot was first announced in November 2025, when Kraig said it was processing a portion of its inventory into specialized yarns. The shipment brings that customer program to a new stage, with the material now sent for use in performance-textile development.

Kraig sees elite sport as a proving ground for the combination of strength, flexibility, toughness and light weight it seeks to bring to demanding applications.

"High-performance sport is where materials prove themselves," Thompson said. "Performance wins. That is the only thing that matters in elite sport. It's about how it performs when everything is on the line, and that's exactly what we intend to prove."

On the sports-brand program, Thompson added: "This is the kind of project that changes the conversation. When a brand at this level puts our material to the test, the results speak for themselves. We intend for this to be the first of many."

The commercial milestone follows wider attention to Kraig's technology. The company's work featured in National Geographic's March 2026 cover story, which explored genetically engineered silkworms and the challenge of bringing spider silk into practical production.

The industry backdrop is enormous. Textile Exchange's Materials Market Report 2026 estimates that global fiber production reached a record 139 million metric tons in 2025, with polyester accounting for 59% of output. Kraig's entry point is a focused performance application within that much larger industry.

Record Production and the Next Catalysts

On August 24, Kraig reported production more than 30% above its previous record, achieved during the rainy season. The company said multiple rearing operations now support continuous rolling production. In a September 14 update, Kraig cited approximately 3.2 metric tons of recombinant spider silk cocoons produced in a single cycle earlier in the year.

The next capacity initiative targets the silkworms' food supply. Kraig is working to secure additional land for in-house mulberry production. In August, management targeted bringing that capacity online within two to three months and said the expansion could support another significant increase in silk output.

Project Atlas is advancing in parallel. On September 24, Kraig announced completion of its foundational Atlas Gene Library, reporting that every planned Atlas transgene had been established in living commercial silkworm hosts. The next phase focuses on stable breeding lines, enabling evaluation of more than 200 potential genetic combinations aimed at enhanced fiber strength, toughness and flexibility.

Wall Street PR's editorial view: The next catalysts to watch for KBLB are additional customer orders and application updates, the planned mulberry expansion and further production gains, and Atlas breeding and fiber-testing milestones. Kraig is building its commercial business while developing the next generation of its material.

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Paid editorial disclosure: This is a paid editorial communication concerning Kraig Biocraft Laboratories and is intended for informational purposes only. Wall Street PR (WSTPR) is a third-party media provider owned by KAROLUS (KMK). KAROLUS is contracted by Kraig Biocraft Laboratories to provide stakeholder communications and, under that agreement, is to receive cash and restricted shares for the ongoing publication of news and media content to the investing public. Neither WSTPR nor KAROLUS will purchase or sell shares of Kraig Biocraft Laboratories in connection with this editorial.

Forward-looking statements: Statements about future textile applications, customer programs, production expansion and Project Atlas reflect expectations and development goals. Actual outcomes may differ because of production, testing, customer adoption and other risks described in Kraig's SEC filings.

Sources

1. Kraig Labs, September 29, 2026. Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Ships its First Commercial Spider Silk Yarn Order for Performance Sports Brand

2. Kraig Labs, November 17, 2025. Performance sports-brand pilot order

3. Kraig Labs, February 23, 2026. National Geographic March cover feature

4. Textile Exchange, September 22, 2026. Materials Market Report 2026

5. Kraig Labs, September 24, 2026. Completion of the living Atlas Gene Library

6. Kraig Labs, August 24, 2026. Record output, rolling production and planned mulberry expansion

7. Kraig Labs, September 14, 2026. Production scale and the 3.2-metric-ton cocoon milestone

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