Baunfire was recognized as Webflow's Rising Partner Agency for its growth as a Webflow partner and its work delivering digital experiences for clients.

San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Web design and digital agency Baunfire has been named Webflow's Rising Partner Agency at Webflow Conf 2026 in Boston, MA.

Baunfire wins Rising Partner Agency award at the 2026 Webflow Awards

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The Rising Agency Partner award recognizes Webflow partners that have established a strong foundation of Webflow client work and built momentum within the Webflow ecosystem, all within the first year of joining Webflow's partner program.

For Baunfire CEO Juan Sanchez, the award reflects the agency's broader approach to building long-term partnerships while continuing to strengthen its Webflow capabilities.

"Being recognized as Webflow's Rising Partner Agency of the Year is a meaningful milestone for our team," he said. "We've always believed that great digital work comes from combining strong partnerships with thoughtful strategy, design, and technology. This award recognizes the progress we've made with Webflow while giving us even more momentum to keep raising the standard of work we deliver for our clients."

The award adds to Baunfire's growing presence within the Webflow community as the agency continues developing digital experiences for organizations across Silicon Valley and beyond.

To learn more about Baunfire and its services, please visit https://www.baunfire.com/.

About Baunfire

Baunfire is an award-winning web design and digital agency based in Silicon Valley, specializing in custom web design, development, and user experience solutions. The firm works with growth-stage and enterprise organizations to build scalable digital platforms that align brand goals with technical execution and long-term performance.

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