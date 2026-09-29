Sub-Saharan Africa's off-grid solar capacity is set to increase by 450% by 2035, according to forecasts from Wood Mackenzie. The consultancy's latest report, Off-grid solar PV in Sub-Saharan Africa: a multi-gigawatt growth opportunity, refers to off-grid solar as "Sub-Saharan Africa's primary electrification engine" due to a combination of factors including falling module prices, increasing diesel expenses and developments in private capital. Sohan Gwalani, Wood Mackenzie Research Analyst, Middle East and Africa Renewables, told pv magazine the outlook models ten markets in depth with the picture ...

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