Veteran insurance executive to lead US growth as specialty carrier expands its MGA platform and technology offerings

Pinion Insurance, the London-headquartered specialty insurance carrier established earlier this year, today announced the appointment of Gary S. Maier as US Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

Maier brings nearly four decades of insurance industry experience across underwriting, distribution, MGAs, product development, and corporate development. He will lead Pinion's US operations and drive the expansion of its specialty insurance platform, which provides capacity to MGAs across the US, UK and European markets.

"Gary's experience is a strong fit with Pinion's focus on underwriting excellence, innovation, and close collaboration with MGAs," said Laura Baird, Pinion Co-Founder and Group Chief Technology Officer. "He is a highly respected industry leader and innovator, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team."

Maier joins Pinion from Ledger Risk Markets, where he served as CEO, and Ledger Investing, where he was Chief Revenue Officer. At Ledger, he led the development of casualty insurance-linked securities (ILS) platforms, sourcing risk originators and helping build a securitization marketplace that placed more than $2.5 billion in premium during its first several years.

Previously, Maier was Managing Principal at Capacity Group of New Jersey Inc., a retail and wholesale insurance brokerage. From 2005 to 2013, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer of Tower Group Inc., overseeing US marketing and distribution, as well as corporate development. He began his career at Chubb, where he spent more than 17 years, rising from trainee to Zone Executive Underwriting Officer.

"Pinion is bringing a new approach to specialty insurance," said Maier. "Pinion is combining deep underwriting expertise with modern technology and data. It makes the MGA and capacity relationship more transparent, efficient, and responsive. I'm excited to join the team and look forward to building and growing Pinion's US operations."

Maier's appointment comes as Pinion builds momentum following the appointments of US Chief Underwriting Officer, Kyle Selvig, and Group Chief Financial Officer, Chris Jones, earlier this year. The company has also recently launched Sarrus, its upgraded, fully integrated proprietary technology platform designed to modernize data exchange across the MGA sector.

Sarrus provides daily portfolio visibility and audit-ready reporting, addressing what Pinion sees as fragmented and outdated processes across the MGA market.

"Gary brings unique insights, unrivalled experience and a shared vision for Pinion's profitable growth in the US," said Philip Vandoninck, Pinion Co-Founder and Group Chief Underwriting Officer. "He is also a proven market maker, an innovator, and we are very pleased to welcome him to Pinion."

About Pinion Insurance

Pinion Insurance is the strategic partner of choice to Managing General Agents (MGAs) and capital providers. It is a specialty insurance platform that offers capacity for MGAs across the U.S., UK, and European markets through a fully integrated proprietary technology platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929189347/en/

Contacts:

Caitlin Haynes

caitlin.haynes@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 (0) 203 131 2474

+44 (0) 7568 572367