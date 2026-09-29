Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI) (OTC Pink: APLIF) (the "Company" or "Appili"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, announces that it has applied to voluntarily delist its Class A common shares (the "Common Shares") from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and transfer its listing to the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "NEX") as a result of the Company's failure to meet the TSX's continued listing requirements. The Common Shares will be delisted from the TSX at the close of markets on October 2, 2026 and will commence trading on the NEX on October 5, 2026.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from "APLI" to "APLI.H". There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX from symbols in the TSX market. Shareholder approval of the delisting from the TSX is not required under the policies of the TSX as a result of the Company's failure to meet the TSX's continued listing requirements and it is unlikely that the TSX will be satisfied that such deficiencies will be cured within the prescribed period. No action is required by the shareholders in connection with the delisting and listing of the Common Shares on the NEX.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili's goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including an FDA-approved ready-made suspension of metronidazole for the treatment of antimicrobial resistant infections, a vaccine candidate to prevent tularemia, a serious biological weapon threat, and a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis, a disfiguring disease. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the center of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the proposed timing of the delisting of the Common Shares on the TSX, the proposed timing of the listing of the Common Shares on the NEX and the expected trading symbol on the NEX. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions of the Company's management. While Appili considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the risk factors listed in the annual information form of the Company dated June 26, 2026 and other important factors in Appili's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+. Consequently, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Appili disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

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