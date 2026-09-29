Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - PredictIt will be participating in the PREDICT Conference, which will take place October 6 - 7, 2026 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

John Aristotle Phillips, CEO will be presenting on October 6 & 7. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the PredictIt management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend the PREDICT Conference, follow this link.

About PredictIt

PredictIt is a U.S.-based political prediction platform where users trade on expectations about politics, policy decisions, and real-world events. Since 2014, PredictIt has served journalists, researchers, and the public as a real-time barometer of political expectations, with more than $1 billion traded across its markets. Operated by the non-profit Prediction Market Research Consortium, PredictIt offers a transparent, research-driven marketplace for forecasting political outcomes.

About PREDICT and DealFlow Events

PREDICT is the leading event dedicated to the business of prediction markets. Produced by DealFlow Events, the conference brings together the people building, investing in, regulating, and trading the markets that are transforming how information is aggregated, uncertainty is priced, and decisions are made.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.

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