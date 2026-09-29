Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO20) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") announces that the assay results from the Phase 1 drill program at the Wildhorse Project in Nevada are being carefully evaluated in relation to the high-grade zones exposed at surface at both the Coca Cola Zone and Rattlesnake Zone on the property.

Polymetallic mineralization is present in all completed holes of the Phase 1 program, which comprised 10 holes, including four at the Coca Cola Zone and six at the Rattlesnake Zone (see news release dated May 13, 2026, and April 14, 2026). Hole RTZRC-6 at the Rattlesnake Zone, which accounts for 71 samples, are still being assayed and results will be available once they are completed and evaluated. Additionally, the Company is also awaiting overlimit analysis on the sample of >1.0% zinc reported in Hole CCZRC-3.

The assays received thus far shows that Mineralization occurs over downhole intervals of approximately 50 to 100 feet, containing elevated silver, copper, lead and zinc values, as well as within narrower higher-grade downhole intervals of approximately 5 to 25 feet. Gold assays are pending for selected intervals from both the Coca Cola and Rattlesnake Zones. Reported intervals represent downhole lengths, and true widths have not yet been determined.

Highlights include the following samples which represent 5 foot down hole intervals:

>1.0% Zn in Coca Cola hole CCZRC-3

31.2 g/t Ag in Rattlesnake hole RTZRC-3

0.422% Cu in Coca Cola hole CCZRC-1

0.171% Cu in Rattlesnake hole RTZRC-5

12.5 g/t Ag in Rattlesnake hole RTZRC-4

All mineralized intervals in both drill areas are associated with intense iron oxide flooding of the host rocks. Detailed examination of logged geology versus assay results is ongoing. Locally abundant sulfides including pyrite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite remain in both drill areas resulting from incomplete oxidation of the original polymetallic sulfide mineralization.

Bob Marvin, Project Manager and Geologist, noted that, "Mineralization in both the Coca Cola and Rattlesnake Zones occurs within two principal downhole intervals, with the position of these intervals showing consistent continuity from hole to hole in both drill areas. Additional work is required to better understand the significance and extent of this apparent continuity. Further interpretation of the mineralized system will also incorporate the pending assays from RTZRC-6 along with gold assays from selected intervals."

The Company also announces that it will not renew the 28 peripheral claims staked to the west, south and southeast of the Coca Cola and Highland Zones in September 2025 (see news release dated September 24, 2025). Those claims were added to the Company's existing 61-claim Wildhorse land package, increasing the property at that time to 89 claims. Following the trenching and drilling programs completed at Coca Cola, the Company determined that the 28 additional claims are no longer considered priority areas for ongoing expansion exploration. Upon expiry of those claims, the core Wildhorse Property will continue to comprise 61 mineral claims covering approximately 1,220 acres (494 hectares) in Mineral County, Nevada.

Project Background

The Wildhorse Property is comprised of 61 mineral claims, representing 1,220 acres (494 hectares) in Mineral County, Nevada, and was initially targeted after compilation of all available data, including notes of a 1975 field examination contained in the Anaconda Company archives housed at the University of Wyoming. The claims show historical workings that appear to date from the late 1800s and early 1900s. Other claim stakes that the geological team discovered on the property indicate the last time the area was staked was 2011, however, these claims were never registered with the BLM. Preliminary geological assessment of the claims, and the area in general, indicate there are a series of east dipping mineralized zones. Initial field examination of the property identified and sampled a quartz veinlet zone containing in excess of 1 gram per ton gold, 1% copper, and 6,100 ppm of antimony. It was also reported that outcropping zones also contain bismuth and tungsten, which points to a focused intrusive source for the epidote skarn alteration and polymetallic system (see news release dated February 11, 2025).

Sampling, Analytical and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

A total of 860 samples from the Company's Phase 1 reverse circulation drill program at the Wildhorse Project were submitted to Paragon Geochemical Inc. in Sparks, Nevada, an independent commercial analytical laboratory, for sample preparation and analysis. Samples were collected, identified, securely bagged and transported to the laboratory under the supervision of Company geological personnel. At the laboratory, samples were dried, crushed, and pulverized prior to analysis. Silver, copper, lead, zinc and other elements were analyzed using a multi-element four-acid digestion followed by ICP-OES/ICP-MS analysis. Gold analyses for selected intervals are being completed separately by fire assay. Laboratory QA/QC procedures include internal standards, blanks and duplicate analyses. QA/QC results were reviewed prior to the release of the analytical results reported herein and were considered acceptable.

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO20", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Marvin, P.Geo. (Ontario), an independent consulting geologist to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Ryan"

President & CEO

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the receipt and interpretation of pending gold assay results, the potential continuity and significance of mineralized intervals identified in the Phase 1 drill program, the Company's ongoing geological interpretation of the Coca Cola and Rattlesnake Zones, potential follow-up exploration and drilling, and the Company's future exploration plans at the Wildhorse Project.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, the interpretation of geological and assay data, the possibility that pending assay results may not support current geological interpretations, changes in exploration plans, availability of financing, permitting and regulatory risks, commodity price fluctuations, operational risks and other risks inherent in the mineral exploration industry.

Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. There can be no assurance that the anticipated results, interpretations, exploration programs or other forward-looking matters described herein will occur as expected, or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company is available in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316483