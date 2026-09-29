Combines traditional screening with deep online footprint intelligence to help organizations identify relevant risk and make faster, better-informed decisions

Fivecast, a global provider of AI-powered risk intelligence solutions, today introduced Fivecast OPENSCREEN, a due diligence platform that combines traditional screening data with deep social media and online footprint intelligence to deliver a single holistic risk report. Designed for financial institutions, insurers, due diligence providers and corporate security teams, Fivecast OPENSCREEN helps organizations identify risk signals that may not appear in traditional databases or screening sources.

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Fivecast OPENSCREEN combines sanctions and politically exposed person (PEP) records, employment and education verification, adverse media, behavioral risk detection, online and social media intelligence, and threat network analysis into a single risk report delivered in minutes. The platform collects and analyzes content from over 300 social media sources with automated account resolution to eliminate manual searching and configurable historical analysis over one, five or 10 years of activity. Each report is underpinned by Fivecast's Customized Screening Criteria (CSC), purpose-built to align with specific risk profiles and screening objectives. By selecting the report best suited to the engagement, teams can focus on the risks that matter most, uncover more relevant findings, reduce manual review effort and support faster, more defensible decisions.

"Traditional screening was built for a more static risk environment, but risk increasingly lives and evolves online," said Dr. Brenton Cooper, Co-Founder CEO, Fivecast. "Organizations don't need more data. They need better context and connections to surface the signals that matter. Fivecast OPENSCREEN is purpose-built to bring that online footprint layer into the screening process so analysts can work more efficiently, and their organizations can meet regulatory requirements, mitigate reputational risk and stay ahead of rapidly evolving threats."

As organizations face growing pressure to identify and assess risk, some traditional sources of information are narrowing. In the U.S., FinCEN recently eliminated beneficial ownership information (BOI) reporting requirements for millions of U.S. companies and persons under the Corporate Transparency Act. This widening information gap can lead to a greater reliance on manual online searches and profile reviews, a process that is difficult to scale as screening volumes increase. Fivecast OPENSCREEN combines traditional screening data with deep behavioral and network risk intelligence, using generative and agentic AI to accelerate search, identity resolution and summarization while keeping analysts in control of critical decisions.

"National security agencies use Fivecast to analyze threat networks when lives are on the line, and now commercial teams can apply similar capabilities to vet customers, claimants or contractors," said Duane Rivett, Co-Founder COO, Fivecast. "Fivecast OPENSCREEN sets a new standard for digital intelligence in commercial screening, enabling organizations to understand the risk behind the data rather than simply surfacing another match."

Fivecast OPENSCREEN (downloadable Solution Brief) is available today and joins Fivecast ONYX, Fivecast MATRIX and Fivecast LUNEX in the Fivecast solution suite.

About Fivecast

Fivecast is a global provider of AI-powered risk intelligence solutions that advance the world's most important missions. Fivecast is trusted by agencies and enterprises across national security, law enforcement, defense, corporate security and financial crime, including to address due diligence challenges while driving down the cost of compliance. For more information, visit www.fivecast.com.

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Contacts:

Liz Smeds

Boscobel Marketing Communications, on behalf of Fivecast

liz@boscobel.com, 703-444-9494