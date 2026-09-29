MaxLiner UK Announces Grand Opening of its Trenchless Solutions Distribution & Training Facility

New UK business will be a one-stop shop for trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation liners, repair materials, equipment, training and technical support

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxLiner UK today announced the grand opening of its new operation, establishing a dedicated local resource for plumbing contractors, specialist rehabilitation contractors, and water and sewerage companies across the UK.

The UK's newest distributor of trenchless solutions will formally mark its launch at No-Dig Live 2026, held at Stoneleigh Park in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, with a champagne toast to the industry. The celebration will take place at Stand 70 at 14:00 on 29 September. No-Dig Live 2026 runs through 1 October.

"The UK is entering a generational infrastructure renewal cycle, creating significant demand for proven trenchless rehabilitation technologies," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "With record investment planned through 2030 and a growing need to extend the life of ageing underground assets, Our focus is simple: provide the solutions and expertise to help our customers renew critical infrastructure faster, more efficiently and with less disruption to the communities they serve."

MaxLiner UK is a joint venture between Applied Felts and Vortex Companies, created to bring together a broad portfolio of trenchless technologies, products, and expertise to meet the UK's growing infrastructure rehabilitation needs. The operation will provide customers with convenient access to ambient, hot cure, LED and UV CIPP liners and corresponding resin systems; geopolymer linings and epoxy coatings; inversion drums and UV curing equipment; cutting and robotic technologies; and supporting accessories.

"Applied Felts has always focused on manufacturing dependable, high-quality lining products that help contractors achieve consistent results in the field," said Alex Johnson of Applied Felts. "This partnership brings our liner manufacturing knowledge together with Vortex's extensive product, equipment and service capabilities. MaxLiner UK gives customers a complete, locally supported solution backed by two organisations with a shared commitment to quality, innovation and customer success."

"Beyond products and equipment, MaxLiner UK will serve as a comprehensive resource for the trenchless contracting community, providing practical training, technical guidance, equipment service and ongoing field support to help contractors expand their capabilities, improve productivity and successfully deliver the next generation of infrastructure rehabilitation projects," stated Dan Watson, Managing Director of Vortex International. "The Wakefield operation will be fully operational, with a stocked warehouse and wetout facility. Q1 of 2027 will see our new southern facility, this will include service centre, training centre, and showroom. We're here to support the market and deliver solutions when and where our customers need them."

The opening strengthens the MaxLiner and Vortex presence across the United Kingdom and supports the growing demand for sustainable, minimally disruptive alternatives to traditional excavation and pipe replacement.

About Vortex Companies

Vortex Companies is a global provider of trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation products, technologies, equipment and installation services. Through its family of companies and brands, Vortex delivers solutions for the renewal of wastewater, stormwater, water and industrial infrastructure.

About Applied Felts

Applied Felts is a leading manufacturer of high-quality CIPP liners engineered for the rehabilitation of damaged and deteriorated pipelines. Its products support plumbing, municipal, industrial and utility applications and are backed by decades of manufacturing experience and technical expertise.

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