New York Stock Exchange: Oracle Unveils Fusion Claw + Expands Agentic Applications: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 29th

Oracle introduces new solutions that combine AI reasoning with enterprise computation. Fusion Claw is designed to allow for highly complex work to be completed more autonomously at scale. Customers can take advantage of Fusion Claw through 25 new agentic applications that can reason, compute, adapt, and execute specialist-grade work. Oracle's EVP of Applications Development Chris Leone will join NYSE Live to discuss how the new offering will enable customers to drive growth and serve customers.

Envisagenics is partnering with Boehringer Ingelheim to identify precision cancer targets. The two companies will look to develop therapies for hard-to-treat solid tumors. Envisagenics says that it's looking to transform alternative RNA splicing to engineer a new era of drug discovery. Envisagenics Co-founder and CEO Maria Luisa Pineda will join NYSE Live to take viewers through how the collaboration is advancing precision medicine in the fight against cancer.

Investors are monitoring elevated Treasury yields while awaiting key economic data. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield ended Monday above 5.2% The August PCE Price Index and the September jobs report headline upcoming economic reports. More than 70% of traders expect the Fed to raise interest rates in October, according to the latest data.



Opening Bell

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) celebrates its 25th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell

Vanguard celebrates the launch of three new ETFs

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