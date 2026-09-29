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WKN: 871460 | ISIN: US68389X1054 | Ticker-Symbol: ORC
Tradegate
29.09.26 | 21:21
122,00 Euro
+4,56 % +5,32
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,02122,1821:21
122,00122,1821:21
PR Newswire
29.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
285 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New York Stock Exchange: Oracle Unveils Fusion Claw + Expands Agentic Applications: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 29th

  • Oracle introduces new solutions that combine AI reasoning with enterprise computation.
    • Fusion Claw is designed to allow for highly complex work to be completed more autonomously at scale.
    • Customers can take advantage of Fusion Claw through 25 new agentic applications that can reason, compute, adapt, and execute specialist-grade work.
    • Oracle's EVP of Applications Development Chris Leone will join NYSE Live to discuss how the new offering will enable customers to drive growth and serve customers.
  • Envisagenics is partnering with Boehringer Ingelheim to identify precision cancer targets.
    • The two companies will look to develop therapies for hard-to-treat solid tumors.
    • Envisagenics says that it's looking to transform alternative RNA splicing to engineer a new era of drug discovery.
    • Envisagenics Co-founder and CEO Maria Luisa Pineda will join NYSE Live to take viewers through how the collaboration is advancing precision medicine in the fight against cancer.
  • Investors are monitoring elevated Treasury yields while awaiting key economic data.
    • The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield ended Monday above 5.2%
    • The August PCE Price Index and the September jobs report headline upcoming economic reports.
    • More than 70% of traders expect the Fed to raise interest rates in October, according to the latest data.

Opening Bell
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) celebrates its 25th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell
Vanguard celebrates the launch of three new ETFs

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oracle-unveils-fusion-claw--expands-agentic-applications-nyse-content-update-302892904.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.