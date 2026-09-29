Envision Energy Advances Global Wind Market Readiness with UL Solutions Certifications in Europe and Australia

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced during WindEnergy Hamburg 2026 that multiple wind turbine models and innovative tower technologies have received certifications from UL Solutions, further demonstrating the company's continued efforts to strengthen technology adaptation, product certification and grid compliance across global markets.

Among the certifications, Envision Energy's EN-182/6.25MW wind turbine model has officially obtained Spanish Grid Code Compliance Unit certification at the unit/equipment level in accordance with the NTS 2.1 standard. Grid compliance is a key technical requirement for wind turbines deployment and project development in the European market. The certification confirms that the relevant Envision turbine models are technically capable of meeting applicable Spanish grid requirements, further strengthening their market readiness in Europe and supporting customers in project development and financing.

At the same time, the lattice tower technology - the Nabralift 3.MAX HH188 tower - deployed with Envision Energy's EN-182/7.8MW smart wind turbine has received UL Solutions Type Certification for the Australian market. The certified configuration features a 188-metre hub height, providing greater flexibility in turbine configuration and site development. By enabling greater hub height, the solution can help access stronger wind resources and expand wind development potential across a wider range of sites in Australia. The certification also provides independent validation of Envision's integrated wind turbine and tower solution against the relevant technical and engineering requirements, supporting its application and potential large-scale deployment in the Australian market.

These certifications also provide a technical foundation for extending coverage to additional turbine variants and models. Envision Energy continues to advance its certification portfolio across other European countries and global markets. These efforts are aimed at addressing the diverse grid codes, technical standards, environmental conditions and project requirements, while enabling Envision to provide increasingly localized and market-ready wind solutions across global markets.

Yimin Lou, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of Envision Energy, said: "As wind markets evolve, competition is extending beyond turbine performance and cost to include grid compatibility, structural engineering, certification and compliance, as well as capabilities across the full project lifecycle. These certifications reflect Envision's ability to translate advanced turbine technology into robust, market-ready solutions tailored to local conditions. By continuously expanding our certified portfolio, we are strengthening our ability to provide independently validated products and solutions that are aligned with local requirements, supporting reliable and long-term wind development across wider markets."

"Wind projects increasingly require technologies that can respond to diverse grid conditions, technical standards and site requirements," said Kai Grigutsch, head of DEWIOCC by UL Solutions. "Envision's achievements in Spain and Australia reflect continued progress in adapting its wind turbine platforms to diverse project conditions, contributing to the ongoing advancement of technical and engineering standards across the wind industry. We are pleased to support Envision in this process and look forward to continued collaboration as the global transition to renewable energy accelerates."

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