Addison Group Announces India Global Excellence Center, Expanding Services Internationally

The Global Excellence Center in Noida, India, will help serve businesses around the world with acceleration and transformation

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Addison Group, an international business services and human capital technology company, announces today the opening of its Global Excellence Center (GEC) in Noida, India, bringing together its award-winning talent solutions and consulting services expertise to deliver quality performance at scale.

With the capability to handle all Addison Group industry verticals, the GEC serves businesses worldwide, helping organizations accelerate transformation, strengthen operations, and secure the right talent to drive growth. Working in three shifts, the GEC is committed to 24/7 operations, ensuring global time coverage for all clients and candidates. This time zone advantage also enables continuous workflow and faster project turnaround.

"Leading the build-out of our India operations, starting from ground zero, I have seen first-hand the incredible talent that we are able to work with to achieve client and candidate solutions. Working side by side with our amazing India team members, I have already witnessed incredible confidence, community, and scalability. With over 4 million professionals in IT, engineering, and business operations, expanding into India provides access to a skilled talent pool. The GEC is an investment in Addison Group and our clients, furthering the People-First mindset that drives everything we do. I am excited about the success we will continue to have in India, and within the industry." ~ Shipra Sharma, Global Excellence Center Head, Addison Group

Since its official opening, the GEC has well-exceeded the company's expectations, and its offer-to-join ratio is roughly three times stronger than the tech staffing benchmark, demonstrating exceptional candidate commitment and strong brand appeal to India.

"The evolution of Addison Group and its GEC is further proof that Addison Group is at the forefront of the talent solutions and consulting industries we serve. By offering a blended onshore and offshore delivery model, we can provide competitive pricing and broader capabilities. Having previously worked with Shipra Sharma, I know for certain that she will continue to lead our GEC in further establishing a high-impact, client-centric delivery engine that fulfills all client needs. The success we have already seen from the GEC is just the start!" ~ Thomas Moran, CEO, Addison Group

To learn more about Addison Group's Global Excellence Center, visit its website.

About Addison Group

Addison Group is a renowned leader in talent solutions and consulting services, delivering top-tier talent and consulting expertise across the United States. Praised for its People-First approach, Addison Group has been recognized among the fastest-growing private companies in the country by Forbes, Staffing Industry Analysts, and others. Dedicated to innovating and evolving to meet business needs, Addison Group's comprehensive service offerings are supported by its portfolio of specialized brands: Addison Group Talent Solutions (AGTS), AIM Consulting, ArcLight Consulting, Bridgepoint Consulting, DLC, Harmony Healthcare, Kranz Consulting, and Mondo.

Media Contact:

Anna Lonsway

anna.lonsway@addisongroup.com

SOURCE: Addison Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/addison-group-announces-india-global-excellence-center-expanding-1226684