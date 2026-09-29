NewtonX Unveils NewtonX Hub: The Only B2B Research Platform that Takes Teams from Question to Decision in One Place

By integrating verified B2B data with AI-powered insights, the new all-in-one platform unifies primary research, synthetic personas, data analysis, and reporting into one workflow

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / NewtonX today announced the launch of the next generation of NewtonX Hub, a new kind of self-serve research intelligence platform. Unlike other tools that cover just one stage of the research workflow, Hub is the only platform that fully integrates B2B self-serve primary research, and Synthetic Personas, taking B2B teams from question to executive-level decision, with research insights that are fast, high-quality, and cost-efficient.

B2B market research is at a turning point. Research teams have been forced to navigate an impossible tradeoff between speed, data quality, and cost. Relying on traditional methods often results in expensive insights delivered far too late to be relevant, while generic AI tools and synthetic-only products are fast and cheap, but generate unverified data that undermines trust between researchers and key decision-makers.

NewtonX Hub resolves these issues by bringing together four capabilities that work together: Synthetic Personas, self-serve primary research, custom analysis and visualization, and executive-ready reporting. Unlike generic synthetic tools, NewtonX's Synthetic Personas are grounded in eight years of verified behavioral, attitudinal, and professional signals from identity-verified B2B professionals, extending the company's data foundation across the entire research workflow. By pairing Synthetic Personas with self-serve research, Hub provides teams with premium results at a fraction of the cost and time, all in one connected workspace.

"NewtonX Hub represents a new era for B2B intelligence," said Sascha Eder, CEO and Founder of NewtonX. "The future of research is a continuous loop between synthetic and human research. Synthetic Personas help teams explore and test ideas, while primary research validates them with high-quality data from real B2B professionals. Each study makes the next round of synthetic research more powerful. NewtonX's uniquely high-quality B2B data makes that loop possible, helping teams reach stronger answers faster and at lower cost."

NewtonX Hub is built for enterprise teams, researchers, and consultants who need reliable market insights quickly and cost-efficiently, without having to spend hours on manual analysis and reporting. For small business owners or general researchers who need answers quickly, but lack the time or budget, NewtonX Hub offers a low-friction, self-serve way to conduct research.

How NewtonX Hub Works:

Quote, spec, and launch research: Move from business questions to live research faster, including for nuanced, hard-to-reach B2B audiences without endless back-and-forth. Use AI-moderated research to combine the rich insights of qualitative interviews with the speed and scale of quantitative surveys.

Move from business questions to live research faster, including for nuanced, hard-to-reach B2B audiences without endless back-and-forth. Use AI-moderated research to combine the rich insights of qualitative interviews with the speed and scale of quantitative surveys. Analyze and explore: Explore interview insights, create survey segments, visualize results, and synthesize findings in one place. Isaac, Hub's conversational research agent, lets teams ask plain-language questions of their survey and research data, run advanced analysis, and see the methodology behind each answer.

Explore interview insights, create survey segments, visualize results, and synthesize findings in one place. Isaac, Hub's conversational research agent, lets teams ask plain-language questions of their survey and research data, run advanced analysis, and see the methodology behind each answer. Ask better research questions: Use Isaac to run advanced analysis with proprietary workflows and synthesis purpose-built for survey and research data. Unlike a generic LLM, Isaac uses robust guardrails to reduce hallucinations, traces every answer step by step, and delivers verified results built on NewtonX data.

Use Isaac to run advanced analysis with proprietary workflows and synthesis purpose-built for survey and research data. Unlike a generic LLM, Isaac uses robust guardrails to reduce hallucinations, traces every answer step by step, and delivers verified results built on NewtonX data. Simulate audience reactions : Test messaging, concepts, and decisions against synthetic buyer audiences grounded in NewtonX data. Hub gives teams a faster way to pressure-test ideas and keep learning beyond a single study.

: Test messaging, concepts, and decisions against synthetic buyer audiences grounded in NewtonX data. Hub gives teams a faster way to pressure-test ideas and keep learning beyond a single study. Combine synthetic and primary: Go beyond one-off analysis toward compounding insights. Hub is the only solution with primary and synthetic research powering each other in a single solution. Synthetic studies can be validated or deepened with primary research, and any primary research study refreshes the Synthetic Persona, making it more powerful over time.

For more information about NewtonX Hub visit: www.newtonx.com/b2b-survey-visualization-newtonx-hub/

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About NewtonX

NewtonX is the only B2B research intelligence platform that delivers AI-speed insights with data you can trace. We help businesses make faster, more defensible decisions, built on verified data across 140+ industries, AI-native automation, and end-to-end research expertise. Trusted by Google, TikTok, Salesforce, Stripe, Microsoft, and Coinbase. Research cited by Gartner, Fortune, Forbes, Adweek, and The Wall Street Journal. Visit newtonx.com.

Press Contact

Michelle Seo

press@newtonx.com

SOURCE: NewtonX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/newtonx-unveils-newtonx-hub-the-only-b2b-research-platform-that-1226873