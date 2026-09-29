Continent 8 LLC: Continent 8 and FuturePath AI Launch Future8: Accountable AI for Regulated Industries

Joint venture helps iGaming operators deploy AI at scale with policy-aware, auditable AI applications that meet jurisdictional requirements across every market they serve.

LISBON, PT / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Continent 8 Technologies and FuturePath AI today launched Future8, an AI-native operating company built for regulated operators, formed as a joint venture between the two companies.

Announced at SBC Summit Lisbon, Future8 combines FuturePath's enterprise AI applications platform with Continent 8's licensed global operating footprint, enabling the iGaming industry to deploy auditable AI without compromising compliance, data sovereignty and operational control.

Built for highly regulated environments, Future8 enables operators to move from AI experimentation to production deployment by embedding governance, approvals and auditability into every workflow from day one.

Continent 8 brings licensed data centers and a private global network spanning more than 100 locations, built over 28 years serving the biggest iGaming and online brands, along with AI-enabled Global Capability Centers in India, the Philippines and Bulgaria. The company also contributes operational expertise, jurisdictional knowledge and intelligence derived from one of the industry's largest collections of regulated infrastructure and operational data, helping Future8 tailor AI solutions to the operational realities of the iGaming sector.

FuturePath brings a production enterprise AI applications platform, with pre-built AI applications powered by coordinated agents, already running enterprise operations for Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries. Together, the companies are adapting proven enterprise AI to the workflows, controls and operating realities unique to iGaming. Unlike generic agent frameworks or toolkits, FuturePath delivers regulator-ready AI applications designed to solve real business challenges for licensed operators.

Accountability First, Infrastructure Flexible

Until now, the iGaming sector has faced a difficult dilemma: how to deploy AI at scale while maintaining the strict, policy-aware explainability that licensing bodies demand across every jurisdiction they operate in. Regulators have moved past asking only where data sits. They now ask how a decision was made, a question AI raises and infrastructure alone never did.

Future8 is built to make that evidence automatic. Because its advantage is regulatory standing rather than physical location, it holds whether a workload runs in a Continent 8 facility, in a public cloud region, or in the operator's own account.

This allows organizations to standardize AI governance across jurisdictions while retaining flexibility in where and how workloads are deployed.

"Everyone has AI. Almost nobody can run it in a regulated market," said Mike Small, CEO of Continent 8 Technologies. "Future8 lets operators optimize their business and achieve efficiencies with AI that regulators can actually audit, in every jurisdiction they hold a license."

"Our AI applications - coordinated agents executing real business work - already run real operations inside Fortune 500 enterprises, with every action governed and auditable," said Saurabh Bhatia, CEO of FuturePath AI. "Continent 8 brings 28 years of regulatory standing that no AI company can replicate. Together, we are building the AI application and accountability layer licensed industries will need to run AI in production."

Flexible Delivery, Any Stage of AI Maturity

No two iGaming operators run the same way, which is why Future8 is built to deliver outcomes rather than tools alone.

Future8 is designed to meet organizations wherever they are in their AI journey. They can engage through advisory services, managed AI-operated services or direct platform deployment, allowing them to adopt AI at a pace that matches their operational and regulatory requirements.

Its services are organized into three offerings that meet operators at any stage of AI maturity, from first assessment to full deployment:

AI Readiness Assessment for Regulated Industries. A structured evaluation of the operator's estate, its automation opportunities, and the license conditions that govern them, concluding with a joint executive readout that maps where AI can be deployed and how it will be evidenced.

Managed AI-Operated Services. Future8 assumes the operational workload through a global delivery network, staffed onshore, nearshore, or offshore according to what each jurisdiction requires, so coverage follows the license. The operator pays for outcomes, and the work automates down over time. As automation increases, operators benefit from improved efficiency and faster execution while maintaining the governance and controls regulators require.

Platform Subscription. For organizations that prefer to run AI in their own environment, Future8 licenses the AI applications directly, layered with the jurisdictional policy, control, and evidence artifacts that make them acceptable to a regulator.

The platform can be deployed within Continent 8 infrastructure, public cloud environments or customer-owned environments while maintaining consistent governance controls.

Future8 builds on FuturePath's field-tested enterprise AI, already proven in Fortune 500 environments, where AI applications, powered by autonomous agents, handle tens of thousands of complex workflows monthly and reduce resolution times by up to 40%. Forward Deployed Engineers work alongside operators to adapt and deploy it to their specific workflows, systems, and regulatory requirements.

Across the iGaming industry's business, Future8 spans IT and technical operations, cloud migration, finance and procurement, and player-facing operations, with every workflow governed, auditable, and evidenced to the regulator.

Whether deployed as software, consumed as a managed service, or delivered through a hybrid model, Future8 combines AI technology, operational expertise and regulatory oversight into a single offering.

Future8 launches with an initial focus on regulated iGaming, with a longer-term vision to support additional licensed industries where governance, auditability and compliance are essential to AI adoption.

To learn more or book a demo, visit https://future8.ai/.

About Future8

Future8 is the AI applications platform for highly regulated industries. It runs model-agnostic AI applications, powered by coordinated agents, in production across the core operations of iGaming operators, with every action policy-aware, auditable, and defensible to the regulator. Future8 is a joint venture between Continent 8 Technologies and FuturePath AI, pairing Continent 8's licensed global infrastructure and regulatory standing across more than 100 jurisdictions with FuturePath's production AI applications platform. For more information, visit future8.ai.

About FuturePath AI

FuturePath AI is the Enterprise AI Applications Platform for Services as Software, enabling enterprises and strategic partners to deploy AI-native applications powered by coordinated AI agents that execute business work across functions. Unlike agent toolkits alone, FuturePath provides a unified application, agentic and intelligence layer with pre-built AI applications and specialized agents designed for business users across IT, HR, finance, sales, customer support, procurement and other functions. Its platform connects enterprise systems, knowledge and workflows to deliver secure, governed and auditable execution at scale. Already proven in complex Fortune 500 environments, FuturePath supports SaaS, managed hosting, self-hosted or on-premises deployments. For more information, visit futurepath.ai.

About Continent 8 Technologies

Founded 28 years ago, Continent 8 is a leading provider of cutting-edge managed IT solutions designed for the global iGaming and online sports betting industry. Featuring a world-leading portfolio - including a private network of over 100 locations, ultra-low-latency connectivity, managed cloud, 24/7 cyber-defence and AI-ready infrastructure solutions - Continent 8 empowers customers to deploy secure, resilient and highly reliable infrastructure at scale. Its carrier-grade network powers and protects many of the biggest iGaming brands across the globe.

For more information about Continent 8's products and services, visit: www.continent8.com

Media contact: press@continent8.com

SOURCE: Continent 8 LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/continent-8-and-futurepath-ai-launch-future8-accountable-ai-for-r-1227718