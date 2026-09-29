New Research From Knit Finds Sleep is Functional Foods' Biggest Innovation Gap

Study finds the category is well-stocked with hydration and immunity products, but still falling short on those that address sleep, stress, and energy without jitters.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Knit , the AI-native research agency delivering decision-ready consumer insights, today released new research findings examining where consumers see the greatest unmet needs in the crowded functional foods market. The study found that the wellness goals consumers consider most important are not necessarily where brands have the greatest opportunity to innovate.

The study included 509 U.S. consumers who had recently purchased supplements or foods and beverages with added health benefits. The findings suggest that brands relying solely on the popularity of a wellness need may be entering categories that are already well-served, while overlooking areas where consumers remain dissatisfied and open to something new.

Hydration topped the list of priorities, with 91% of participants calling it important. But only 14.5% struggled to meet that need, indicating a market already filled with effective options. The clearest gaps emerged elsewhere. Sleep was both the most difficult need to address, cited by 33.5%, and the one consumers were most eager to improve, at 45%. Everyday stress followed, with 32% struggling to manage it and 38% seeking a better solution. Jitter-free energy also remains elusive, with 27.3% finding it difficult to achieve and 30% wanting more effective options.

"Functional foods are everywhere, but that does not mean every consumer need is being met," said Dana Bishop, Research Director at Knit. "Hydration matters to nearly everyone, but consumers already have products they rely on. Sleep and stress are different. People are actively looking for better solutions, and no product or brand has fully earned their confidence."

To test whether these unmet needs would translate into demand for actual products, Knit evaluated three hypothetical concepts priced identically at $29.99 for a 30-day supply: Drift Away, a melatonin-free sleep gummy; Spark Focus, an on-demand chewable tablet positioned for clarity without jitters or a crash; and Serene Stir, a daily powder mix for stress management. Drift Away emerged as the strongest concept, earning 80% appeal, 65% purchase intent, and 72% credibility. It was the first choice of 44% of participants, compared with 29% for Spark Focus and 27% for Serene Stir.

"The concept testing confirmed what we saw in the whitespace analysis," Bishop said. "Sleep is not simply something consumers say they care about. When given a specific option, they showed greater interest in the sleep concept than the stress or focus alternatives. That makes sleep a particularly strong territory for brands able to offer a credible benefit without adding new compromises."

The findings also challenge the idea that innovation begins with format. Although bars/snacks, ready-to-drink beverages, and ingestibles (capsules, tablets, and pills) can make a product easier or more appealing to use, consumers' largest frustrations are more fundamental. They want to feel a clear benefit, trust the ingredients and claims, and believe the product is worth its price.

Those expectations cut across three consumer groups identified in the study. Biohacker Optimizers want strong scientific support, personalization, and products that fit established routines. Reactive Relievers look for practical help during a specific moment of need. Skeptical Casuals need straightforward products that feel credible and low risk. Rather than segmenting simply by age or gender, Knit grouped consumers by their relationship to functional foods, which better predicts how they'll respond to new products.

For brands, the research points to a clear priority: solve the proof-of-value problem before introducing another flavor, format, or broad wellness promise. The Research Director on this project, Dana Bishop, recently unpacked these findings further in a Greenbook webinar, now available on-demand .

ABOUT KNIT:

Knit is the AI-native research agency that delivers decision-ready consumer insights through a Researcher-Driven AI model. By combining end-to-end AI execution with dedicated human research expertise, Knit enables enterprise teams to go from scoping to story in a week or less without sacrificing rigor or depth. Knit handles the full research lifecycle, including survey creation, sample and fielding across millions of verified respondents, quant and qual analysis in a single study, and agency-quality reporting. Trusted by leading brands like Amazon, ESPN, Mars Wrigley and more, Knit gives insights teams more research, less manual work, and no quality tradeoffs. Learn more at https://goknit.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Gill, MAG PR at lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com .

SOURCE: Knit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-research-from-knit-finds-sleep-is-functional-foods-biggest-in-1227774