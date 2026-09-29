M-Files Inc.: Introducing M-Files for Manufacturing, a Purpose-Built Solution for Governed, AI-Ready Manufacturing Information

New context-rich solution governs engineering changes and supplier transmittals to improve audit-ready traceability, bolster AI-powered search, and align Engineering, Quality, Operations, and Supply Chain.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / M-Files, the leader in context-first document management, launched M-Files for Manufacturing, a new purpose-built solution that gives engineering-intensive manufacturers a governed foundation for trusted enterprise AI that reduces risk and accelerates execution. The solution works alongside PLM and ERP applications, to connect critical documentation to the products, parts, processes, and suppliers it impacts. By organizing content according to what it is and what it relates to, M-Files enables permission-aware AI-powered search, classification, summarization, and insights for manufacturers to make better decisions faster, maintain audit-ready traceability, and operate with confidence.

Manufacturing runs on controlled information, but most process manufacturers and EPC firms still manage engineering documentation across multiple systems. That fragmentation contributes to reoccurring failures, rework, scrap, and inspection issues that can cost between 15-25% of annual revenue according to the American Society for Quality. It also limits enterprise AI value by separating content from the business context and governance controls needed to produce trusted results. M-Files for Manufacturing addresses this challenge by providing governed, contextualized information so every drawing, work instruction, and specification is connected to the part, process and asset it supports, creating the AI-ready foundation that improves findability and strengthens trust.

"Engineering teams have always had systems to manage the design record, but manufacturing success depends on far more than engineering. Specifications, approvals, supplier communication, work instructions, and change decisions travel across functions every day," said Tiina Hietajärvi, Principal Industry Advisor at M-Files. "The biggest challenge is governing how information moves, who acts on it, and proving that everyone worked from the correct version. M-Files for Manufacturing gives every team a governed end-to-end process, from change initiation to field-ready release and acknowledged delivery."

Engineering Change Control provides a governed lifecycle for every change, from initiation and structured technical review through timestamped approval and revision-locked release. By connecting each approved change to the affected drawings, parts, processes, and stakeholders, teams reduce production risk, maintain traceability, and ensure the shop floor is always working from the current approved drawing.

Transmittal Management delivers a controlled, auditable way to share critical documentation with suppliers and contractors. Teams can create purpose-coded transmittal packages, send them through a permission-isolated external portal, track SLA-based acknowledgments, and maintain a complete exchange audit log.

M-Files for Manufacturing helps manufacturers:

Execute faster : Replacing fragmented handoffs with governed, automated workflows results in shorter cycle times for ECO/ECN, CAPA/NCR, approvals, and supplier document intake.

: Replacing fragmented handoffs with governed, automated workflows results in shorter cycle times for ECO/ECN, CAPA/NCR, approvals, and supplier document intake. Reduce risk: Maintaining audit-grade traceability, controlled document lifecycles, and version-locked approvals helps reduce production errors, scrap, rework, and nonconformances.

Maintaining audit-grade traceability, controlled document lifecycles, and version-locked approvals helps reduce production errors, scrap, rework, and nonconformances. Increase cross-functional alignment: Giving Engineering, Quality, Operations, and Supply Chain one trusted source for the documentation, decisions, and approvals drives manufacturing execution success.

"It has been a great experience using M-Files. The metadata-driven structure has improved document searchability, and features like workflow automation, system integration, record retention, AI, and collaboration tools have been very useful for us," Information Analyst, Manufacturing. [Gartner Peer Insights review]

The launch builds on M-Files' portfolio of industry solutions designed for how work is done. Manufacturers interested in M-Files for Manufacturing can begin with Engineering Change Control, Transmittal Management, or both, then expand as needs grow.

To learn more about M-Files for Manufacturing, visit www.m-files.com.

About M-Files

M-Files is the leading context-first document management system that delivers a trusted foundation for enterprise AI. Built on its robust Enterprise Knowledge Graph, M-Files connects documents, data, and business relationships into a unified system of record for enterprise content. Native to Microsoft 365 and integrated with leading enterprise systems, M-Files enables organizations to operationalize AI, automate decisions, and unlock new levels of efficiency. More than 6,000 customers in over 100 countries rely on M-Files to turn documents into a strategic asset and power trusted, enterprise-grade AI.

Media Contact

Megan Larsen Megan.Larsen@m-files.com

SOURCE: M-Files Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/introducing-m-files-for-manufacturing-a-purpose-built-solution-fo-1227999