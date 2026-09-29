Vertical Data Provides Business Update

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) ("Vertical Data" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company providing GPU financing, AI hardware, sovereign cloud and edge data center solutions, is pleased to announce the occurrence of certain recent business events that took place in September 2026.

2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

On September 17, 2026, the Company held its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), at which a quorum was present. The Company's stockholders voted at the Annual Meeting on the five (5) proposals described in this release and in greater detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement (the "Definitive Proxy Statement") for the Annual Meeting filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 2, 2026. The Company is proud to announce that all five (5) of the proposals recommended by the Company's board of directors (the "Board") were approved by the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting. As of July 28, 2026, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 13,645,342 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote.

The Company's stockholders elected all three (3) director nominees listed below and named in the Definitive Proxy Statement, to serve until the Company's 2027 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. Detailed results of the vote approving the election of each director nominee are shown below (and also include 1,808,407 broker non-votes for each director nominee):

DIRECTOR NOMINEE NUMBER OF SHARES VOTED

FOR NUMBER OF SHARES

WITHHELD % OF VOTES

FOR % OF VOTES

WITHHELD Deven Soni 8,110,155 500 99.99% 0.01% David Hackett 8,110,155 500 99.99% 0.01% Jaime Leverton 8,110,155 500 99.99% 0.01%

The ratification of the appointment of Simon & Edward LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026, the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws and an amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Amendment"), were also approved by the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting.The Company's stockholders also approved a proposal to adjourn the Annual Meeting to a later date, if necessary or appropriate, to permit further solicitation and vote of proxies in the event that there were insufficient votes for the proposal to approve the Amended and Restated Bylaws and the Certificate of Amendment. Because both of these proposals received the requisite votes for approval at the Annual Meeting as convened, it was not necessary for the Company to adjourn the Annual Meeting. The Amended and Restated Bylaws became effective immediately upon approval by the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting. The Certificate of Amendment became effective on September 24, 2026, the date on which the Certificate of Amendment was filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada.

The final voting results for all five (5) proposals submitted to a vote of the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting are disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on September 23, 2026.

Engagement of Capital Markets Advisor

In September 2026, the Company also engaged Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("Goldman Sachs") as its exclusive capital markets advisor. Under the engagement, Goldman Sachs will provide financial advice and assistance regarding the Company's capital markets strategy, including financial analysis and guidance on related strategic and commercial considerations.

ABOUT VERTICAL DATA INC.

Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) is an AI infrastructure company operating three platforms. VerticalData.io provides enterprise GPU provisioning and managed infrastructure. GPUfinancing.com arranges structured financing for GPU deployments. Vertical Edge holds equity in the data centers the Company sources, develops, leases and manages. Together, the three platforms deliver hardware, financing and facilities under one company. For more information, visit https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/ .

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Meyling Castillo Rios

Vertical Data Inc.

Email: meyling@verticaldata.io

Website: verticaldata.io/investor-relations

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's capital markets strategy and the services to be provided under its engagement of Goldman Sachs as its capital markets advisor, whether Vertical Data will have the opportunity to enter into any capital markets transactions on acceptable terms, or at all and the failure to successfully execute any capital markets transactions in the future could have a negative impact on the Company's financial condition and its ability to pursue its business strategies. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in Vertical Data's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, as well as subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Vertical Data undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE: Vertical Data Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vertical-data-provides-business-update-1228339