Inogen Alliance: AI at Work: Why EHS Must Be Part of the Conversation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Inogen Alliance

Rethinking EHS Podcast

In this bonus episode, host Charlotte Buffoni is joined by Giorgia McGuigan from Peter J Ramsay and Associates in Australia to examine how AI-enabled workflow, reporting and performance management tools can introduce psychosocial risks at work.

A tool intended to save time can leave employees feeling more closely monitored, raise productivity expectations, blur how performance data is used or add to workloads. Giorgia explains why autonomy, role clarity, fatigue and trust matter when organizations introduce systems that influence decisions about people.

The discussion explores what EHS professionals can contribute before and throughout implementation: consult workers, assess how the tool changes work, question whether it addresses a real need and keep people involved in interpreting its outputs. The key test is whether an organization can explain to a worker how the system affected a decision about them.

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Time Stamps

00:00:02 - Introduction: AI at work and psychosocial safety

- Introduction: AI at work and psychosocial safety 00:01:21 - When productivity tools change the experience of work

- When productivity tools change the experience of work 00:01:57 - Autonomy, monitoring and decisions informed by AI

- Autonomy, monitoring and decisions informed by AI 00:03:37 - AI scheduling and the risk of worker fatigue

- AI scheduling and the risk of worker fatigue 00:04:49 - Warning signs: Role clarity and rising demands

- Warning signs: Role clarity and rising demands 00:07:08 - What responsible implementation could look like

- What responsible implementation could look like 00:08:01 - Using AI as a support for human judgement

- Using AI as a support for human judgement 00:10:40 - Consulting workers about changes to their work

- Consulting workers about changes to their work 00:12:00 - Bringing EHS into design and management of change

- Bringing EHS into design and management of change 00:14:13 - Questioning the need for a tool and reviewing its impact

- Questioning the need for a tool and reviewing its impact 00:15:13 - Can you explain a decision to the affected worker?

- Can you explain a decision to the affected worker? 00:15:56 - Closing reflections on the human impact of technology

Guest Quotes

Giorgia McGuigan:

"I think asking would we be comfortable in explaining to the worker how this system has influenced decision about them?"

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SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ai-at-work-why-ehs-must-be-part-of-the-conversation-1228398