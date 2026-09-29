Alliance Designed to Extend Naples Soap's Reach Nationwide Across Online and In-Store Channels

Companies to Pursue Joint Product Development, AI-Driven Merchandising and Shared Sourcing to Drive Omnichannel Growth and Operating Efficiencies

Naples, Florida and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Naples Soap Company, Inc. (OTCQB: NASO), an omnichannel retailer of natural skin and hair care products, today announced a strategic alliance with Omni Retail Enterprises ("Omni"), a privately held holding company that acquires and operates established consumer brands and technology platforms. Omni's portfolio includes Pier 1, Linens 'n Things, Dressbarn, Stein Mart, Modell's Sporting Goods, Franklin Mint and MentorBox.

Omni operates a diversified portfolio of established iconic brands. It has transitioned its retail brands, including Pier 1, Linens 'n Things and Dressbarn, from traditional brick-and-mortar operators into strategic omnichannel businesses, while preserving the recognition and heritage that drive customer loyalty. The portfolio also includes MentorBox, an education technology platform.

The alliance is designed to expand both companies' retail presence, accelerate e-commerce growth, build brand awareness and improve operating efficiencies across all channels. The companies will also evaluate joint product development opportunities that could create new revenue streams for online platforms and in-store distribution.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be central to the alliance, supported by the companies' combined retail, pop-up, digital and e-commerce expertise. The companies intend to apply AI-driven customer insights to product development, digital marketing, sourcing and distribution, and to deliver more personalized shopping experiences online and in stores. They also plan to leverage combined purchasing power with shared vendors, including providers of marketing, shipping, logistics and other services.

Deanna Wallin, Founder and CEO of Naples Soap Company, said, "Omni owns some of the most recognized names in American retail. As we build out our AI and digital capabilities, Omni's scale and expertise make it an ideal partner to help us extend our reach well beyond our regional retail footprint, accelerate our e-commerce sales, connect our online and in-store shopping experiences and operate more efficiently."

Wallin added, "Today's consumers move seamlessly between online and in-store shopping, and brands need to meet them in both places. By connecting product discovery, in-store experiences and online shopping, our omnichannel strategy positions us to reach new customers, deepen brand loyalty and unlock additional avenues for growth."

"Iconic retail brands have enduring recognition, but their continued relevance depends on how effectively they connect with today's consumers," said Raj Gupta, CEO of Omni Retail Enterprises. "Naples Soap brings omnichannel efficiencies and expertise that are synergistic with Omni's growth plans. Together, we see an opportunity to introduce distinctive products, broaden our customer reach, gain clearer customer insights through AI and build more diversified revenue across online and in-store channels."

About Omni Retail Enterprises

Omni Retail Enterprises is an omnichannel holding company that acquires, transforms and operates established consumer brands and technology platforms. Its portfolio includes Pier 1, Linens 'n Things, Dressbarn, Stein Mart, Modell's Sporting Goods, Franklin Mint and MentorBox.

More information about Omni can be found at https://omniretailenterprises.com/.

About Naples Soap Company, Inc.

Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, Naples Soap Company is a supplier of more than 600 bath, body and personal care products. Products are sold at the company's 13 retail locations in Florida. Naples Soap Company products are sold online from the company's website at www.naplessoap.com, through other DTC (direct-to-consumer) channels such as Amazon.com and in more than 300 boutiques, spas and stores throughout the United States via the company's wholesale division.

For more information about Naples Soap Company, visit www.naplessoap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements verbally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events and our future financial or operational performance, including: without limitation, statements regarding expected benefits, synergies, and opportunities resulting from the strategic alliance with Omni Retail Enterprises ("Omni"); the ability to scale nationwide, accelerate e-commerce sales, and expand retail reach; plans for joint product development, shared sourcing, and purchasing power; the deployment and effectiveness of AI-driven customer insights and merchandising; anticipated operational efficiencies and cost reductions; and enhanced long-term shareholder value. You can identify forward-looking statements by those statements that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "contemplate," "estimate," "believe," "plan," "projected," "predict," "potential," or "hope" or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement as a result of various key risk factors, including, but not limited to: the risk that the strategic alliance with Omni may not be successfully implemented, integrated, or executed, or that the anticipated growth, cost savings, supply chain efficiencies, or operational synergies will not be realized to the extent or within the timeframes expected, or at all; challenges and uncertainties in successfully developing, deploying, and scaling AI-driven merchandising, customer analytics, and digital marketing strategies across diverse retail and online platforms; the risk that joint product development initiatives fail to gain market acceptance, drive expected revenue, or expand customer reach as anticipated; both companies abilities to finance and allocate sufficient resources toward the intended growth initiatives and technological infrastructure while managing general operational overhead; and intense competition within the skincare, beauty, and retail markets, changes in consumer preference or spending behavior, inflation, general economic downturns, and changing market dynamics affecting online and brick-and-mortar retail channels. These and other factors are detailed from time to time in our disclosures available at otcmarkets.com. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

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