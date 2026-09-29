New AI capabilities, integrations with Sage Intacct and Bluebeam, and a field-optimized mobile app address the unique demands of larger-scale and commercial construction work.

Omaha, Nebraska--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Buildertrend, the leading AI construction management software for established home builders, remodelers, commercial and specialty contractors, today announced a wave of new AI and platform capabilities for builders running larger, more complex and diversified businesses.

These builders face a distinct set of challenges: more stakeholders reviewing and approving work, stricter billing and documentation requirements and the need to keep cost tracking consistent between operations and accounting.

Today's announcement highlights key innovations that enable contractors to handle more demanding technical work and run their businesses more profitably as they grow. New capabilities include:

AI and field productivity

AI Submittals generates and manages the submittal log and moves reviews and approvals through a structured workflow. This keeps architects, owners, subcontractors and the field aligned on commercial and high-end residential projects.

generates and manages the submittal log and moves reviews and approvals through a structured workflow. This keeps architects, owners, subcontractors and the field aligned on commercial and high-end residential projects. AI Bill Capture , part of Buildertrend's construction accounts payable automation, pulls data from bills and receipts to reduce manual data entry.

, part of Buildertrend's construction accounts payable automation, pulls data from bills and receipts to reduce manual data entry. AI Client Updates drafts clear, timely client communications automatically.

drafts clear, timely client communications automatically. AI Plans organizes plan sets instantly.

Document control and approvals

Plans and Specifications uses automated page naming and revision tracking to address two of the most common causes of job site rework: outdated drawings and missed requirements.

uses automated page naming and revision tracking to address two of the most common causes of job site rework: outdated drawings and missed requirements. Bluebeam Integration gives contractors faster submittal and RFI turnaround, less admin time chasing files and versions, and lower rework risk.

Financial controls

Sage Intacct Integration connects Buildertrend directly to Sage Intacct with two-way sync of bills and invoices. Job costs stay consistent between the field and the finance team.

connects Buildertrend directly to Sage Intacct with two-way sync of bills and invoices. Job costs stay consistent between the field and the finance team. AIA-Style Progress Invoicing supports bank-funded projects with a populated Schedule of Values, retainage, cover sheets and supporting documentation to adhere to AIA standards and reduce risk.

A new mobile app empowers teams to handle project management, communication, time tracking, documentation, estimates, proposals and job costing directly from the field.

Helping builders operate at scale

Over 20,000 builders and over half of home builds in the U.S. run on Buildertrend today. Many of these builders have already reached significant scale as they expand into more project types such as tenant improvements, medical and dental, retail and hospitality, or luxury home builds and remodels. Current customers include:

Killowen Construction, which does $45M+ in annual construction revenue, is based in Heber City, Utah, and specializes in full-build luxury custom homes.

which does $45M+ in annual construction revenue, is based in Heber City, Utah, and specializes in full-build luxury custom homes. Edgemont Builders has grown revenue by 700% in 11 years with Buildertrend, is based in Baltimore City, Maryland, and specializes in single-family, multifamily and light commercial construction projects.

has grown revenue by 700% in 11 years with Buildertrend, is based in Baltimore City, Maryland, and specializes in single-family, multifamily and light commercial construction projects. RJA Construction has grown 260% in 2.5 years with Buildertrend, based in Dallas, Texas, and specializes in custom home construction and remodeling.

has grown 260% in 2.5 years with Buildertrend, based in Dallas, Texas, and specializes in custom home construction and remodeling. Meg & Co. Designer Homes, which has grown revenue by 200% with Buildertrend, is a luxury home builder in Twin Falls, Idaho.

"Buildertrend has been a key factor in how we've been able to scale our business, from 2 to 12 people, from $1.5 million a year to now more than $12 million a year," says Jacob Wittenberg of Edgemont Builders. "The pace of what's shipped on this platform over the last two years has been something else. It's gone from nice-to-have to job-critical fast. AI Submittals is the clearest example; it's become core to how we run a job now, especially on our commercial projects."

"The builders we serve today are managing bigger teams and more complex projects than ever, and they need technology that can keep up," said Dan Houghton, Buildertrend co-founder and CEO. "We're building AI into the workflows they already use every day, helping them find answers faster, make decisions confidently and keep the work moving. From financial integrations to document management and commercial workflows, we're building the tools builders need to help them spend less time managing complexity and more time focusing on growth."

About Buildertrend

Buildertrend is the leading construction management platform for professional home builders, remodelers, specialty contractors and commercial construction firms. Shaped by more than two decades of customer insight and industry expertise, Buildertrend brings financials, schedules, operations, teams and customers together inside one connected platform. With AI built into the workflows contractors rely on every day, Buildertrend helps construction businesses reduce complexity, make faster decisions and grow with more confidence. Learn more at buildertrend.com and on social media @buildertrend.

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