EQS-News: Pride Holdings Group / Key word(s): Financial

Pride Holdings Group Establishes Advisory Board to Strengthen Corporate Governance, Acquisition Oversight and NYSE/NASDAQ Strategy



29.09.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

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Richard Hawkins, George Wallace and Darren Donnelly Appointed to Newly Created Advisory Board as Company Builds Infrastructure for Its Next Phase of Growth ORLANDO, FL - September 29, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Pride Holdings Group (OTC: PHSE) today announced the formation of a new Advisory Board and the appointment of Richard Hawkins, George Wallace and Darren Donnelly as its initial members. The establishment of the Advisory Board represents another step in Pride Holdings Group's continued development of its corporate governance and strategic infrastructure as the Company expands its operating portfolio, evaluates additional acquisition opportunities and works toward its long-term objective of pursuing an uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or NASDAQ. The Advisory Board will work alongside the Company's leadership, providing additional perspective and strategic guidance in several key areas, including acquisitions, corporate governance, operational growth and the Company's longer-term capital markets strategy. Advisory Board Members

Richard Hawkins - Capital Markets, Corporate Finance & Strategic Growth Richard Hawkins is a seasoned capital markets executive and strategic advisor with more than two decades of experience in public company leadership, corporate finance, restructurings, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic growth initiatives. His experience spans capital formation and financing strategies, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, transactional structuring, and the rehabilitation and development of emerging public companies. Hawkins has held and continues to serve in executive leadership and board roles across multiple public companies, while also serving as managing partner of a multi-strategy investment fund focused on public company investments and special situations. He brings extensive experience advising boards and management teams through complex transactions, corporate transformations and long-term strategic development. Pride Holdings Group believes Hawkins' capital markets and public company experience will provide valuable perspective as the Company strengthens its corporate infrastructure, evaluates strategic transactions and works toward its longer-term capital markets objectives. George Wallace is a member of the Orlando LGBTQ+ community and brings a community-focused perspective to the Advisory Board. His appointment reinforces Pride Holdings Group's commitment to maintaining a strong connection between the Company's growth strategy and the LGBTQ+ communities it serves. Darren Donnelly, MBA, brings both business education and direct operating experience to the Advisory Board. Donnelly previously served as Manager of Trevi Lounge in Connecticut and has since joined the Pride Holdings Group team. His experience at the venue level provides the Advisory Board with an operational perspective as the Company continues evaluating acquisitions and expanding its portfolio of hospitality and nightlife businesses. "Establishing our Advisory Board is another important step in building the corporate infrastructure for the future of Pride Holdings Group," said Tim Majors, CEO of Pride Holdings Group. "Richard, George and Darren each bring a different perspective to the table - from corporate strategy and community engagement to direct operational experience. That diversity of experience will be valuable as we continue evaluating acquisitions, strengthening our governance and positioning the Company for its next stage of growth." Majors continued, "As Pride Holdings Group grows, we want to surround the Company with individuals who understand business, understand our operations and understand the community we serve. Our objective is to build a stronger organization with the governance, accountability and strategic discipline necessary to operate at a significantly larger scale." The Company expects the Advisory Board to play an active role in reviewing acquisition opportunities and providing management with additional perspective on strategic fit, operational integration, potential financial contribution and long-term shareholder value. The Advisory Board will also advise management as Pride Holdings Group continues evaluating the steps necessary to pursue a future NYSE/NASDAQ uplisting. Any potential uplisting would be subject to the Company satisfying applicable listing standards, regulatory requirements and other conditions, and there can be no assurance that an uplisting will occur within any particular timeframe. Pride Holdings Group anticipates adding additional members to the Advisory Board in 2027 as the Company continues to expand its operations and corporate infrastructure. About Pride Holdings Group Pride Holdings Group is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling LGBTQ+ oriented hospitality, nightlife, entertainment, and real estate assets. Through its portfolio of venues, events, and branded experiences, the Company aims to create safe, inclusive, and economically sustainable community spaces while delivering long-term value to shareholders. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Pride Holdings Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Contact:Media Relations press@prideholdingsgroup.com

News Source: Pride Holdings Group





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