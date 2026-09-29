Roze AI Inc. Common Shares Expected to Begin Trading on Nasdaq on September 29, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roze AI Inc. (the "Company") announced that its common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RZAI" on September 29, 2026 (U.S. Eastern Time). The expected commencement of trading is in connection with the Company's direct listing of common shares on Nasdaq.

The Company is a disaster-focused AI company that has developed technologies designed to assess risks before a fire occurs and support fire prevention. Just as weather forecasts provide information to help prepare for weather changes, the AI fire-forecasting system (Fire 4Cast) is designed to provide fire-risk information necessary for safety management at an early stage. Various sensors installed in buildings collect data about conditions at the scene. The Company's Disaster AI Platform (DAP) analyzes this data and facility information to calculate the Fire Risk Index. Fire 4Cast uses this index to provide fire-risk information that supports preventive responses.

Young Jin Cho, CEO of Roze AI Inc., said, "We are pleased that the Company's common shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq. We would like to thank the employees, shareholders, and partners who have been part of this process so far. Our team has spent years developing technology that uses sensor data and AI to assess risks before a fire occurs. Following the commencement of trading, the Company plans to continue strengthening its technology and evaluating opportunities to introduce these technologies to international markets."

About Roze AI Inc.

Roze AI Inc. is a corporation established in British Columbia, Canada, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Roze AI Korea Co., Ltd. in Korea. The group develops AI-based fire-safety technologies that combine IoT technology, wireless sensors, data analytics, and digital twin technology to support risk assessment, monitoring, and response.

IR Inquiries: ir@rozeai.com

General Inquiries: contactus@rozeai.com

Website: https://rozeai.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on Nasdaq; the Company's plans to continue strengthening its technology and evaluating opportunities to introduce these technologies to international markets; and the intended functions and potential effects of Fire 4Cast. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.