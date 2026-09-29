ACIC Equipment USA will join ACIC Pharmaceuticals at CPHI Milan 2026, bringing together ACIC's pharmaceutical expertise and global network of technology partners to showcase an integrated approach to pharmaceutical development, manufacturing and commercialization.

From October 6-8, 2026, visitors to Stand 7G106 can meet both teams and discover how ACIC connects pharmaceutical expertise, advanced manufacturing technologies and specialized engineering to help customers move projects from molecule to market.

At the heart of ACIC Equipment's offering is a carefully selected network of leading technology partners, combined with ACIC's integration expertise and North American commercial and technical support. Together, they give pharmaceutical manufacturers access to specialized technologies across radiopharmaceutical production, aseptic processing, sterilization and contamination control, formulation and pure-fluid systems, filling and inspection, freeze drying, cleanrooms, packaging, vacuum processing and automation.

In radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, ACIC partners with Isotope Technologies Dresden GmbH (ITD) Eckert Ziegler, a global leader in radiopharmaceutical technologies and radiation shielding solutions. The partnership extends well beyond hot cells, bringing customers advanced, integrated process solutions for the safe handling, processing, synthesis and dispensing of radioactive materials, including customized hot cells, automated radiosynthesis and processing systems, and advanced dispensing technologies.

Across conventional pharmaceutical manufacturing, ACIC's partner network brings together complementary technologies from Fedegari for sterilization, chemical bio-decontamination and contamination control; Italvacuum for advanced vacuum drying and processing; TECNinox for pharmaceutical process plants, formulation and pure-fluid systems; Cleanroom Italia for modular cleanrooms and controlled-contamination environments; Criofarma for freeze-drying equipment and loading and unloading systems; Fariba Pack for thermoforming, secondary packaging, end-of-line equipment and integrated automation; and GF, a Coesia company, for filling, inspection, assembly and labeling systems for sterile and non-sterile pharmaceutical production.

The result is more than a portfolio of equipment. ACIC Equipment acts as an integrator and a single point of connection between pharmaceutical manufacturers and specialized technology leaders helping customers identify the right technologies, bring complementary systems together and support projects from concept through implementation and beyond.

"ACIC was built on the belief that pharmaceutical development, manufacturing and the technologies behind them should work together," said Luciano Calenti, Chairman and Founder of ACIC. "By bringing ACIC Equipment and ACIC Pharmaceuticals together at CPHI Milan, we're showing customers the strength of that model: deep pharmaceutical expertise connected to world-class manufacturing technologies through one global network."

ABOUT ACIC

ACIC Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company with over 55 years of experience, providing integrated solutions across APIs, CDMO, finished dosage, biologicals and international partnerships. We connect innovation with opportunity, from molecule to market.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Nicole Skalij,

Marketing Specialist

ACIC Pharmaceuticals

nskalij@acic.com

+1 519 751 3668 ext. 7217