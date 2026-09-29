Simplyblock, the ultra-fast software-defined storage platform for Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes, today announced that its software-defined storage platform for OpenShift Virtualization and OpenShift Container Platform now ships with a comprehensive set of built-in business continuity and storage-level disaster recovery capabilities. Rather than requiring customers to purchase and deploy a separately licensed DR product, simplyblock provides synchronous and asynchronous replication, failover/failback recovery, and off-site protection as integral capabilities of its storage platform.

VMware customers have traditionally relied on vSAN, vMotion, Storage vMotion, and Site Recovery Manager for replication, failover, recovery and workload mobility. As enterprises transition VM workloads to Kubernetes-based virtualization, these integrated storage-level business continuity and DR capabilities have not been a standard part of the underlying storage platform, until now.

Storage-level DR for OpenShift has typically required premium storage add-ons licensed separately on every worker node at both the primary and the recovery site, often making it the single most expensive component of the platform stack. Simplyblock's approach eliminates the need to treat storage, business continuity and disaster recovery as separate infrastructure decisions. Simplyblock provides workload availability across sites, application-consistent recovery and non-disruptive movement of running volumes between clusters.

"Kubernetes and OpenShift are becoming increasingly popular. However, the lack of built-in business continuity and disaster recovery has made it difficult for many organizations to make the transition from hypervisors or hyperconverged infrastructure," said Marc Staimer, CEO of Dragon Slayer Consulting. "CSI shared storage lacks the granularity, business continuity, and low-cost users are looking for. Simplyblock is the first to solve this problem."

Simplyblock overcomes the biggest obstacles in VMware migrations with multiple approaches to protecting VM workloads across clusters and sites:

Synchronous (metro) replication across sites: For sites in close proximity, simplyblock supports synchronous replication through distributed erasure coding in a stretch-cluster configuration, providing zero-RPO business continuity when workloads require continuous data availability across sites.

For sites in close proximity, simplyblock supports synchronous replication through distributed erasure coding in a stretch-cluster configuration, providing zero-RPO business continuity when workloads require continuous data availability across sites. Asynchronous replication with RPOs as low as one minute: Simplyblock continuously replicates volumes between clusters, with delta-based replication, automated fail-back and active monitoring of replication backlog and application-consistent recovery across related volumes and workloads. This enables organizations to maintain a low recovery point objective while monitoring replication health.

Simplyblock continuously replicates volumes between clusters, with delta-based replication, automated fail-back and active monitoring of replication backlog and application-consistent recovery across related volumes and workloads. This enables organizations to maintain a low recovery point objective while monitoring replication health. Live forward replication of volumes across clusters: Running volumes can be moved between clusters without disruption, providing vMotion-like workload mobility for maintenance, hardware refreshes, planned infrastructure changes and cluster relocation.

Running volumes can be moved between clusters without disruption, providing vMotion-like workload mobility for maintenance, hardware refreshes, planned infrastructure changes and cluster relocation. Backup and restore through external S3 storage: Organizations can further protect data off site by backing up to any S3-compatible object store, providing an additional recovery option independent of the primary storage environment.

Together, these capabilities give organizations a storage-level foundation for protecting VMs running on OpenShift Virtualization across clusters and sites.

The capabilities also complement broader OpenShift environments that use multi-cluster management and orchestration. Simplyblock operates at the storage layer, providing the data replication and protection foundation on which broader cluster-level disaster recovery workflows can be built.

"OpenShift Virtualization gives enterprises a compelling path to modernize their VM infrastructure without abandoning the workloads they depend on," said Rob Pankow, CEO of simplyblock. "However, running VMs in this new production environment requires resilient storage and a credible recovery strategy to succeed. By building DR and business continuity directly into simplyblock, we are providing a fully integrated storage platform that offers customers replication, recovery and off-site protection without them having to assemble a separate collection of products or purchase a separately licensed DR layer."

The built-in business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities included as part of the simplyblock software-defined storage platform for OpenShift Virtualization and OpenShift Container Platform provide the storage-level foundation for enterprise disaster recovery of VM workloads across clusters and sites. To learn more about how simplyblock can help organizations take full control of their storage, interested parties can visit https://simplyblock.io/use-cases/simplyblock-disaster-recovery/.

About simplyblock

Simplyblock is an ultra-fast software-defined storage platform built for Red Hat OpenShift, Kubernetes, and modern stateful workloads. By combining NVMe over TCP and NVMe over RDMA with SPDK acceleration, simplyblock delivers enterprise-grade block storage performance without proprietary hardware or vendor lock-in. The platform supports hyperconverged and disaggregated deployment models and includes copy-on-write snapshots, erasure coding, thin provisioning, multi-tenant QoS, and a Kubernetes CSI driver. Simplyblock supports environments including Red Hat OpenShift, SUSE Rancher, Talos Linux, Proxmox VE, and major cloud providers. For more information, visit simplyblock.io.

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