Company becomes first observability provider to earn ISO/IEC 42001 Certification, joins the EU AI Pact

New Relic, the intelligent observability platform, today published its 2026 Impact Report, outlining how the company pairs responsible AI governance with sustainable operational growth. Key highlights include becoming the first observability provider to earn the ISO/IEC 42001 certification, generating $18 million in GreenOps savings, reducing carbon emissions by 10-12% per unit of work, and expanding its Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework.

Setting the Bar for Responsible AI Governance

The ISO/IEC 42001 certification is the international standard for AI management systems and signifies that an independent, accredited third party has audited and verified New Relic's internal Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) for responsible, ethical, and transparent AI governance across its entire lifecycle. To reinforce this baseline, the company published its public AI Principles and joined the EU AI Pact to align proactively with the EU AI Act ahead of formal enforcement. Through strict tool vetting and updated risk frameworks, New Relic meets rigorous global standards for data safety and oversight, transforming AI governance from static policy into active, platform-wide accountability.

Generating $18 Million in Operational Savings and Reducing Carbon Emissions

Driven by over 80 targeted engineering initiatives-including architectural right-sizing and data archiving-New Relic's GreenOps program generated approximately $18 million in cost savings in FY26, surpassing its $15 million target, while cutting cloud carbon emissions by 10-12% per unit of work. To curb carbon intensity as compute demands scale, New Relic modernized its data streams to energy-efficient AWS Graviton 4 processors, which offer 25% greater efficiency over previous generations, and optimized Azure deployments to significantly reduce cross-data center networking energy.

Strengthening Corporate Risk Oversight Across AI Deployments and Climate Disclosure

In FY26, New Relic expanded its central Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) program to explicitly track and mitigate AI, climate, and vendor risks across the business. To support its 1.5°C Science Based Targets as compute demand grows, the company has embedded environmental data directly into core ERM processes. Concurrently, New Relic automated its Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer screening-combining AI governance, climate disclosures, and operational controls under one program to ensure risk oversight keeps pace with rapid innovation and evolving global regulations.

"Operational efficiency and ethical governance are inseparable in the AI era," said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. "By earning the ISO 42001 AI certification and surpassing our cloud cost-savings targets, we are proving that technology platforms can scale responsibly. These milestones cement our commitment to leading the observability industry by example."

Additional report highlights include:

Added renewable energy to the grid through purchasing 5,300 Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to jointly support the Ocotillo Refurbished Wind Farm project in Big Spring, Texas-New Relic and its project partners revitalized 28 wind turbines to extend their operational lifespan by 10-12 years and avoid an estimated 59,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Reached 66% employee participation in social impact initiatives with over 4,900 volunteer hours and provided free platform support to over 1,100 non-profits through Observability for Good. Gave hands-on observability training to 3,200 early-career technologists via New Relic for Students.

Achieved a perfect 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for the second consecutive year.

The 2026 Impact Report is available today. Read the full report.

About New Relic

New Relic arms businesses with the trust and confidence required to thrive in the AI era. The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform is the leading AI-strengthened platform designed to unify telemetry and business outcomes, bringing intelligence and automated actions to the most complex digital environments. The platform shifts teams from reactive firefighting to intelligent orchestration, leveraging AI-driven automation to optimize technology spend and protect revenue in real-time. That's why global leaders-Adidas Runtastic, Domino's, Ryanair, Swiggy, Topgolf, and William Hill-run on New Relic to drive innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Visit: www.newrelic.com.

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Contacts:

Lisa Banks

New Relic, Inc.

PR@newrelic.com